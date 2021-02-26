Penn State certainly helped itself in the EIVA standings with a victory over George Mason.

The Nittany Lions earned a win over the Patriots Friday night, winning in four sets to move to 9-2 on the season and 6-1 in conference play.

The blue and white came into the night riding a two-game winning streak after sweeping Sacred Heart last weekend. Penn State came through in flying colors, winning the first two tightly-contested sets before taking the fourth with relative ease.

In the end, coach Mark Pavlik’s squad won 26-24, 25-20, 24-26 and 25-16. Both Penn State’s pass and serve game were on fire throughout the contest and helped guide the blue and white to victory.

Offense stayed in the game

The blue and white needed to be aggressive on offense in order to combat a very aggressive attacking Patriot offense that was averaging significantly more assists and kills than its opponents entering the contest.

Early in the game, the Nittany Lions showed just how good they can be behind the service line with two aces that came at pivotal times.

Penn State's attack was also huge as it came up with multiple kills that brought back the energy and created multiple runs for the blue and white, keeping it in the back-and-forth game.

Both Brett Wildman and Cal Fisher tied for the team lead in kills with 16.

Defense came up big at the net

Penn State stayed dominant on defense as well after a strong performance at the net last weekend. The Nittany Lions communicated better as the match went on.

The blue and white stayed consistent with keeping George Mason from going on, runs as well as forcing the Patriots to take timeouts when the Nittany Lions were dominating in the scoring department.

Pavlik’s squad hung around but ultimately stayed the course and repeated its performance from the week prior with six blocks and forced 22 attack errors.

A team effort with new and old faces

Last weekend was all about the freshman duo of outside hitters Michael Valenzi and Michal Kowal, but Friday tonight it was about the upperclassman, especially Wildman.

The junior outside hitter was unstoppable from behind the service line and at the net with service aces and kills. He finished with 16 kills and two service aces.

Another player that came up big was junior middle blocker Canyon Tuman. He was involved in almost every play ending with a high hitting percentage of .667 while even chipping in a service ace.

Junior setter Cole Bogner also got involved with 40 assists.

And as someone who has quickly become used to contributing frequently, freshman Michael Valenzi was also at the forefront in this game with a high number of 14 digs.

