With only three more matches until round one of the EIVA Tournament, it appears Penn State is primed to begin postseason conference play.

The Nittany Lions now hold a 13-1 record in the EIVA and have won 11 matches in a row after it downed George Mason in straight sets Friday evening.

The blue and white appears poised to secure the conference regular season crown with three more matches to play.

Penn State won in straight sets with a 3-0 victory over the 15th ranked Patriots.

After last week’s series against Sacred Heart led to the 600th win of coach Mark Pavlik’s career, the blue and white is continuing to show its physicality on the court.

Despite George Mason’s search for redemption after losing both matches against Penn State on Feb. 26-27, Friday night’s match showed a surprising amount of errors for both sides.

While the Patriots and Nittany Lions both had their fair share of service errors, the blue and white managed to clean up its game in time to take the win.

Here’s a look into the Nittany Lion’s latest win.

Too many service errors

Despite recently playing some of the cleanest matches the blue and white has all season, Friday night’s matchup proved difficult for Penn State’s serving.

The blue and white is notorious for its impressive serves, especially from left-handed outside hitter Cal Fisher, who threw down the hammer on George Mason’s defense with 11 kills. But in match No. 1 in this weekend’s series, most of the points taken by each side has been via errors.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Though the blue and white had 13 service errors, it was George Mason’s low hitting percentage of .056 that prevented the Patriots from winning.

Trouble closing the gap

Although it had some trouble at the start of the first set, Penn State did not take long to acclimate to the Patriots’ physicality and took the first set by five points.

In a surprising turn of events for the blue and white, George Mason made a solid attempt at turning the tables in its favor. However, the Patriots led until Penn State regained control once again in set two.

As the Nittany Lions got into a scoring rhythm, George Mason lost its leverage over the blue and white en route to losing in straight sets.

Penn State is right where it needs to be

Penn State was prepared for anything George Mason threw at it in Friday night’s match, relying on the roster’s versatility.

Regardless of where the Patriots put the ball, the Nittany Lions were prepared and threw themselves in front of the ball with ease.

Brett Wildman, Canyon Tuman, Sam Marsh and Cal Fisher posed an immediate threat to George Mason, exuding a strong presence both offensively and defensively regardless of where they were on the court.

Despite slacking in its offense in set two, Penn State managed to clean up its game and enforced a strong defensive strategy in set three.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE