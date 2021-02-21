Penn State men’s volleyball not phased by Sacred Heart in second straight win

The blue and white succeeded in following up Saturday’s win over Sacred Heart with an equally impressive performance Sunday.

A day removed from sweeping the Pioneers, the Nittany Lions topped Sacred Heart in four sets to improve to 7-2 overall on the 2021 campaign.

The blue and white broke away from its trend of a dominant day one against an opponent and a frazzled, unprepared day two against that same squad. Such was the case in both of Penn State’s losses this season.

But on Sunday, the blue and white was composed and completed its road sweep of Sacred Heart with a 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19 victory.

Blue and white focus on being aggressive

It is no secret that the key to the Nittany Lions success is their serving and passing game. Penn State has won nearly every set this season when it performs well in those statistical categories.

In the first set, Pavlik’s squad had three service aces in comparison to Sacred Heart’s 0. By the end of the afternoon, the blue and white had totaled 13 service aces and a whopping 45 assists.

Penn State’s dominance in the pass and serve game was part of a team-wide effort. However, the pair of junior setter Cole Bogner and junior outside hitter Cal Fisher stood out.

Each player came up big on night one and was equally as productive in Sunday’s match. Bogner finished with 43 assists and Fisher with nine kills.

Freshmen on fire

The past few games have brought to light some new big time players for the blue and white. Freshman outside hitters Michal Kowal and Michael Valenzi have been excellent for Penn State.

In the first contest, these two alone accounted for 23 kills and returned serves at a .974 clip.

Day two was just another chapter in the story of success of these two young Nittany Lions. They brought the energy and much needed momentum to the blue and white’s side of the net, making numerous game-changing plays.

Kowal finished with six kills and a .250 hitting percentage white Valenzi led Penn State with 17 kills and a .448 hitting percentage.

Nittany Lion block party

The blue and white are known for its stellar serve and pass game but its dominant defense is a less obvious factor to its success.

Penn State had a block party on night one with 10 blocks. The Nittany Lions’ excellent blocking was key to the blue and white’s success.

Day two was identical in the blocking department as Penn State again finished 10 blocks.

Junior outside hitter Cal Fisher and junior middle blocker Sam Marsh were both in on creating the energy by making big blocks up front. Fisher finished with four blocks and Marsh with six.

