Penn State men’s volleyball put the exclamation point on its time at Rec Hall before going on the road for two weeks with a back-to-back sweep over Charleston.

The blue and white had a stellar first night, playing a clean, efficient game while holding Charleston to few points.

However, the series finale was a different story.

Coach Mark Pavlik believed his squad didn’t play a perfect match despite a 3-0 score on the stat sheet.

But to the head man, it was the defensive scheme that holds much of the blame for the Nittany Lions’ woes.

Pavlik is happy that his team got the win and impressed that it came back in the third set after being down by a handful of points, but there were definitely some things he would change.

“Defensively, I don’t think we were as strong. Having said that, being down however much we were down in Set 3 and then coming back speaks volumes toward these guys on how they focus on what they are able to and what they are trained to do,” Pavlik said.

Pavlik’s appraisal of his team’s resiliency was one of the sparse positives the coach took away from Saturday’s series finale.

The coach viewed everything else negatively in comparison to his team’s performance the night before, and even the weekend earlier against a tougher opponent in George Mason.

“We did not block well tonight at all, period,” Pavlik said.

Charleston played just as good as the Nittany Lions Saturday in the eyes of Pavlik, because it was able to keep up and capitalize on balls it was given.

Penn State on the other hand, was forced to get aggressive. Once it did, the tide of the match turned in that third set with the blue and white coming back from behind to win it.

But that comeback win was not gained easily, and it took everything from everyone on the court.

“You got to create your own points, make your own points, you got to make your own digs, you got to get your own touches on the ball,” redshirt junior libero Will Bantle said.

Bantle, the backbone of that Penn State defense, was on the court that last set and down to the last point. He noticed the change visibly and saw his teammates play better when they were forced to be the aggressor.

“I think in the beginning, we weren’t necessarily being the aggressor, letting them be the aggressor and dictating what was happening to us rather than dictating what was happening ourselves,” Bantle said.

Once Penn State was the aggressor, it began making blocking plays and playing an aggressive defense, something that was missing the rest of the match.

And Pavlik thinks that is the catalyst for many of the Nittany Lions’ wins.

“We were forced to get aggressive with our offense and our defense, and that is when we put teams in trouble.”