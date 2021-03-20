When Penn State needed a pair of wins to affirm its spot atop its conference, the blue and white came through in the biggest way.

The Nittany Lions swept NJIT over the weekend and picked up a 3-0 victory over the Highlanders Saturday afternoon to move into sole position of first place in the EIVA.

This weekend was a chance for coach Mark Pavlik’s squad to come out and show that the team on the court in week four was not the same one that split with the Highlanders in mid-February.

To sum it up, Penn State got its revenge this weekend with arguably its most important pair of wins on the season.

To cap off their last of four matches against the Highlanders, the Nittany Lions won 25-20, 25-18 and 25-21

Offense plays smarter, not harder

Coming into day two against the Highlanders, Penn State knew that it would need to play a clean and efficient match in order to come out on top.

In day one against NJIT, the blue and white plagued itself with 13 attack errors alone in the first set and a low overall team hitting percentage of .220, but luckily still found a way to win.

However, day two was a different story. Penn State stuck to its plan and focused on the fundamentals of passing, serving and hitting the ball well.

It was clear as early as set one how seriously the Nittany Lions were taking this match. In set one, it had six attack errors on 82 total attacks.

At the end of the match, the blue and white finished with a high team hitting percentage of .439 as well as multiple players with high hitting percentages of .667 and .474.

Defense comes up big

Throughout the season, defense has been inconsistent for the blue and white with impressive performances at some junctures and lacking at others.

The most blocks the blue and white has put up this season was 10 against Sacred Heart in February. Friday night, the Nittany Lions put up eight, which is their highest total since their battle against Sacred Heart.

But on Saturday, Penn State’s defense needed to step up and make its presence known. This came with forcing errors on the other side of the net through both digs and blocks.

Unlike Friday when the Highlanders pushed the Nittany Lions to four sets, the blue and white did not let the sets go on and on. They put a stop to NJIT’s runs finishing with 5 blocks and 33 digs across the board.

Two of those blocks and seven of those digs came in the first set, which just goes to show the Penn State team on the court Saturday was a balanced unit of offensive, defensive and serving excellence.

Fisher, Valenzi lead the Nittany Lions yet again

The names of junior opposite and outside hitter Cal Fisher and freshman outside hitter Michael Valenzi should sound very familiar at this point in the season.

Not only is Fisher a team leader as one of the few upperclassmen, and a clean hitter, but he is also very trustworthy behind the service line. The blue and white knows it can count on him to hit some good balls.

His talents were on display yet again in Saturday’s match against NJIT where he started off the first point of the game behind the service line and gave Penn State the first four points of the contest. Fisher finished with the team lead in kills with one service ace.

Valenzi was also very involved on the court as usual. He came up big, providing kills that brought the momentum back in the Nittany Lions’ favor in the second set.

He finished another successful match by coming in second in the team in hitting percentage of .474 and service aces with one.

