In the middle of the season, No. 3 Penn State finally found an oasis in its arduous schedule after confronting five straight top-10 rivals, traveling to Loretto, Pennsylvania, to face an unranked in-state opponent in Saint Francis at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Despite the toughness of the schedule, the Nittany Lions remained on track in the win column, securing a pair of victories from the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge and an overall 4-1 record in the past five powerhouse contests.

With the win, Penn State moved to 8-1 and is in a great position, as coach Mark Pavlik felt satisfied with the team’s performance.

“[The] rest of the season is going to be a challenge,” Pavlik said. “But how I feel right now with where we are, where our feet currently are, I'm pretty happy with how we're playing with the development of this group.”

This past weekend, Penn State welcomed Cal Fisher, one of the biggest gunslingers who led the squad in kills last season, back to the lineup. The two-time AVCA All-American quickly added fuel to the blue and white’s net presence, racking up 28 kills over two games.

With Fisher back in the squad, it provides much-needed depth for the Nittany Lions, especially after a couple of scorching contests against powerhouses. According to Pavlik, the coming week allows the squad to recover with only one match during the weekend.

“The longer I've coached, the more and more I realized that recovery is just as huge, especially in the men's game,” Pavlik said. “The last five matches have just been really physical matches; you saw the service speeds, balls being hit hard. And the fact that we only have one match this week gives us an opportunity to really do some recovery work.”

The stat sheet shows plenty of reasons for the Nittany Lion faithful to feel confident about this match.

Currently sitting at a 1-7 record, Saint Francis is one of only two teams with a losing record in the Nittany Lions’ schedule thus far. After a brutal start to the season, the Red Flash finally ended their seven-game losing streak with a win against Alderson Broaddus the past weekend.

The team also had fewer kills, a lower hitting percentage and more errors in total than its opponents on the season, trailing in every stat column compared to the Nittany Lions.

However, the statistics can’t decide the ultimate result of the match, as sports are an elusive world where Cinderella stories happen, and Pavlik certainly understands that.

“We've got to be prepared and just embrace the battle that we're going to get,” Pavlik said. “If we're not, we could be hurt.”

When talking about the opponent, Pavlik touted the Red Flash’s hitters group, as he compared the similar characteristics with the dynamic pair of the Nittany Lions.

“They've got a couple of opposites. That one's kind of very similar to a Cal-Fisher type, quick lefty on the ball,” Pavlik said. “The other one is bigger, kind of wider than Johnny Kerr and kind of the same thing we have, bigger a little bit slower, but both get the job done.”

Saint Francis, led by sophomore opposite hitter Nathan Zini, has been the bright spot of the Red Flash, as the Pittsburgh native racked up a team-high 93 kills, adding 28 digs and 10 blocks.

Zini will try to put Saint Francis’ offense on his shoulders to surmount Penn State's stout defense on Saturday.

