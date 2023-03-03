Last week, Penn State went up against NJIT, winning both matches with a clean sweep. Following these wins, the Nittany Lions remained at No. 3 in the AVCA Coaches Poll for the fourth week in a row.

This week, the blue and white will travel the farthest it has this season to Irvine, California. With the three-hour time difference coming into play, coach Mark Pavlik said this is something that can alter the team’s performance.

“Travel is one of the more underrated factors of how the non-football, non-basketball teams travel…We leave here at 4:30 in the morning on Thursday, and we’re gonna fly out of State College to Chicago, and Chicago to LA,” Pavlik explained. “Then, we’ll have a bus at LAX, and then we’ll drive down to Irvine. And then we’ll get in the gym and just try to knock the travel rust out.”

While in Irvine, Penn State will face off with Concordia on Saturday and UC Irvine the following day. The Nittany Lions are looking to continue their seven-game winning streak against the unranked and sixth-ranked teams.

Concordia

It has been almost a decade since these two teams were matched up against each other. The one and only time they did meet, Penn State won 3-1. Since then, a new coach has been introduced to Concordia.

Riley Salmon, a former Olympian, has been the coach for the Golden Eagles since the summer of 2021.

“Riles has been a friend of the program for a long time, and he got the head coaching job there in Irvine,” Pavlik said. “It just makes it real simple for us to go to one place. There’s a relationship there between both Irvine and Concordia right there.”

One player on Concordia's team has been outstanding thus far, with 202 kills and 4.2 kills per set. Senior opposite hitter Uriel Batista has been carrying the team on his shoulders offensively.

His teammates haven’t been keeping up with his stats, however. The second-highest kill-earner, redshirt-sophomore outside hitter Johnny Anselmo, has 93.

While the Nittany Lions don’t have as high of a kill-earner as Batista, the top offensive players are relatively equal in numbers, with the top three earners having 107, 105 and 104 kills. This consistency is beneficial for the blue and white because there are stronger, more dependable players on the team compared to the Golden Eagles.

For the Nittany Lions to reduce the threat of Batista taking over on the court, the team’s defense will have to be primarily locked onto him. While this type of playing isn’t unfamiliar for the blue and white, as Pavlik said, “It’s not something we don’t see in our gym every day,” it will still have to keep an eye out for the Panama native.

In terms of defense, both teams have their own advantages. Concordia has the highest dig-earner out of both teams, with libero Jacob Reilly having 107. The freshman leads his team in digs by almost 30 compared to the second-highest dig-earner for the Golden Eagles.

Penn State has significantly more blocks in comparison to Concordia, though. Sophomore middle blocker Owen Rose leads both teams with 56 blocks. The best Golden Eagle blocker has only tallied up 32.

As a team, the Nittany Lions are statistically better than Concordia in most aspects. For example, the blue and white has a hitting percentage of .338, while the Golden Eagles are at .219 going into the weekend.

Concordia, however, has almost 100 less service errors compared to Penn State. Contrasting that statistic, the Golden Eagles have 278 attack errors compared to the Nittany Lions’ 184. The statistics overall show that, while Concordia may have the blue and white beat in certain aspects, Penn State is typically higher achieving in most categories.

If Penn State’s offense is strong, the weakness of Concordia’s blocking may show and give the Nittany Lions plenty of opportunities to score on it. It’s also imperative for the blue and white to stay focused on Batista, since it’s likely that he’ll earn the most kills for the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

UC Irvine

UC Irvine has been ranked No. 6 in the AVCA Coaches Poll for the past three weeks, with it switching between No. 6 and No. 7 for the majority of the season. This is the first ranked team Penn State will play since defeating No. 2 UCLA almost a month ago.

Three players have kill counts over 100, blowing the Nittany Lions out of the water, but one in particular stands out: junior outside hitter Francesco Sani, who has 207 kills. The blue and white’s highest kill-earner is senior opposite hitter John Kerr with 107.

With this 100-point difference as well as multiple players for the Anteaters having a high number of kills, this game looks to be more of a challenge than the Concordia matchup. Penn State will have to bring strong defensive power to the table if it wants to hold its ground against these crucial assets to UC Irvine’s team.

Once again, this team has certain strong offensive players. There are the three stated previously who have over 100 kills, but the next highest has 42. This is a clear disparity between the strength of the Anteaters’ players offensively, while the Nittany Lions have more consistency among players.

This strength didn’t work out in UC Irvine’s favor last week though, as it lost to UCLA 3-1 in both matchups. In this matchup, the Bruins performed better than the Anteaters in almost every category. Since the blue and white beat UCLA this season, this makes the odds of it beating UC Irvine more foreseeable.

Comparing their defense to their offense, the Anteaters are more consistent. Over half of the team has made block assists in double digits. The Anteaters’ dig count is also higher than opponents at this point in the season.

While offensively the Anteaters are slightly weaker than those they’ve competed against, they make up for it through their defense.

“We gotta find our ways to stay physical with them,” Pavlik said. “We gotta find our ways to challenge their block to our advantage… I think this is going to be one where we’ve got to be patient, but we can’t just hand them the ball. We gotta make sure we have some level of physicality behind what we’re doing.”

The hitting percentages of both of these teams are close. With the blue and white having a .338 hitting percentage and UC Irvine with .319, the pair are nearly equal in terms of accuracy. The two teams also follow similar trends with having more digs than their opponents, more blocks per set than opponents and more.

Since the statistics are so close, it’s difficult to tell how the match will pan out. If Penn State brings in more power both offensively and defensively, with heavy focus on blocking and digs, the Nittany Lions have a strong chance of winning.

