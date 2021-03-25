Penn State has a chance to extend its win streak to double-digits this weekend.

Fresh off a series sweep of NJIT, the Nittany Lions will host Sacred Heart this Friday and Saturday for their last two home matches of the regular season.

In its last time out, the blue and white dominated the Highlanders with back-to-back sweeps to move into first place in the EIVA.

Penn State demonstrated a crisp offense, dominated behind the service line and stepped up on defense with its second most blocks in a match this season.

“It was a good weekend for us as it gives us control of our own destiny,” coach Mark Pavlik said. “We don't have the scoreboard to watch, we took care of business. We are in a pretty nice position, we still have six matches in front of us that we need to take care of.”

Going into this weekend against Sacred Heart, Penn State is focused on its opponent and blocking out any outside noise.

With only six matches left on the regular season slate, the Nittany Lions will need to keep up their winning ways to stay atop the EIVA. But first, it will need to get past a foe that presented little adversity earlier in the 201 campaign.

The blue and white will look to repeat its dominance over the Pioneers, which included 3-1 and 3-0 victories on Feb. 20 and 21, respectively.

“We are hoping to take care of ourselves similarly as we did in the first half of the season,” Pavlik said. “It will be a pretty good end of the season for us.”

Not only can Penn State solidify its position in the EIVA standings, but Pavlik has the opportunity to earn his 600th career victory.

While Pavlik was not quick to make the accolade about himself, he is glad he has the chance to achieve this accomplishment with the current Nittany Lion team.

“I am in full understanding of how grateful I am to have had a front row seat with this group. This is a special group,” Pavlik said. “They are great guys on the court and off the court.”

The Nittany Lion squad that has certainly put together an impressive mark. With a 14-2 mark with its only losses coming at the hands of Ohio State and NJIT.

But considering the blue and white hasn’t dropped a match since mid-February, Pavlik is in no hurry to get to the offseason.

“This is a year that I may not want to end because even though we are not losing anybody, we still won't be the same team next year,” Pavlik said.

The Nittany Lions have come together to make this season a memorable one, following in the footsteps of departed program members who helped put the team in its current position of sustained success.

“Those eight guys who left last year knew what kind of culture they wanted and they really helped this group assimilate into that and now this group is running with it and taking ownership of it,” Pavlik said. “It shows itself when they play the game for each other.”

