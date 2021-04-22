In its quest for an EIVA Tournament crown, Penn State will attempt to do what it has all season: keep things simple.

The blue and white is entering Thursday’s semifinal match at Rec Hall against Saint Francis as the No. 1 seed in its conference tournament. Should the Nittany Lions defeat the Red Flash, they would advance to the championship match to play the winner of George Mason and NJIT Saturday.

Although few players on Penn State’s relatively young roster have EIVA Tournament experience, coach Mark Pavlik is confident in his players and believes they are aware this potential pair of matches is another opportunity for them to display their skills.

“I'm sure there will be some activation of anticipation,” Pavlik said. “Whether the guys want to call that nerves, it's just the realization of an opportunity — something they have not experienced.”

However, there is little reason to believe the blue and white will struggle against Saint Francis, as the Nittany Lions topped the Red Flash in relatively easy fashion in both their encounters in early February. While dependent on its younger players for contributions during the regular season, Penn State also has a strong group of upperclassmen that will look to guide it past Saint Francis.

But on the court, the focus this week for all of Penn State’s players is the same strategy as it has been all season: passing, setting, serving and hitting well.

“The key is taking care of the ball,” Pavlik said.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State has played at least two matches this season against its potential opponents of the Red Flash, Patriots and Highlanders.

Instead of having to worry about travel, the blue and white will either play one or two matches at home as the entirety of the EIVA Tournament is set to take place at Rec Hall.

This week presents an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to potentially confirm they are the cream of the crop in the EIVA, as they are eager to add on to their 19-3 regular-season record.

But prior to the 2021 campaign, it was unknown whether a full season would even happen, let alone a conference tournament. For Pavlik and company, they are just thankful to be competing this weekend after a tumultuous regular-season slate that featured a series cancelation.

“It's a chance to really see if all the hard work the guys have put in over the course of the last nine months has paid off, and to see them play as hard as they can for as long as they can,” Pavlik said.

For a squad that was appreciative of the chance to play volleyball for a good chunk of the winter and throughout the beginning of the spring, getting to compete in the EIVA Tournament is gravy.

“The amount of gratitude and the attitude from behind the scenes from our institutions, of the four teams here to the EIVA, it's just great to be able to have,” Pavlik said.