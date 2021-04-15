After securing an EIVA regular-season title, Penn State is preparing for a chance to tack on more accolades in its conference tournament.

By every stretch of the imagination, it has been a successful campaign for the Nittany Lions as they hold a 19-3 overall record and a 16-2 mark in EIVA play.

The blue and white also had four players named to the All-EIVA First Team, as well as the conference’s player of the year in Cole Bogner and freshman of the year in Michael Valenzi.

However, despite having the regular-season slate in the rear-view mirror, the postseason is just beginning. Penn State’s involvement in the EIVA Tournament is set to begin April 22, when it will face the winner of Saint Francis and Charleston in its first match of the tournament.

But for coach Mark Pavlik, he and his team are excited and eager to return to action and achieve even more success.

“For those guys, it’s like, ‘that’s great, what’s next?’” Pavlik said. “That speaks to the type of people that they are.”

Since Penn State won the conference, it earned a first-round bye. In most sports, a bye week is seen as a luxury, but Pavlik doesn’t share that sentiment.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Offensive outpour guides Penn State men’s soccer to Big Ten Tournament Championship game Penn State continued its recent trend of scoring early and often as it advanced further in t…

“We have the disadvantage of having a bye,” Pavlik said. “We got into a real nice season rhythm, and now we have to find a way to mimic that.”

Despite the brief break, the Nittany Lions are the favorite to win their conference tournament. The blue and white ended the season with wins in 13 of its last 14 matches, including an 11-match win streak at one point. A large component of that sustained success was capitalizing on what the Nittany Lions do best.

“The strength of this team is athletic ability and we’ve also got a pretty good setter,” Pavlik said. “We find ways to use and be aware of our strengths.”

The blue and white leads the EIVA in team hitting percentage, recording an efficient .328 mark. A large part of that is due to the playmaking ability of Bogner, the team’s setter.

Bogner currently sits atop the EIVA leaderboards with 674 assists. The second-place player recorded 515 assists.

“[Bogner’s] location has become so much better,” Pavlik said. “His understanding of the hitters he has, and the position he can put them in, really can stress a defense.”

Another area of the game the Nittany Lions have an advantage in is behind the service line. Led by Cal Fisher, they have a conference-high 148 service aces, 51 of which have come from Fisher.

“[Fisher] is one of the most consistent guys on the team, he doesn’t make a lot of errors,” Pavlik said. “He’s one of the bester servers in the country, let alone the EIVA.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE