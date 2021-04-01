Aside from its repeated excellent play, Penn State’s past weekend was special for another reason.

In the Nittany Lions’ second-straight victory against Sacred Heart, coach Mark Pavlik earned his 600th career win.

Once again, everything came together on the court for the blue and white. It didn't matter who was playing, what point it was or who was serving: Penn State was on fire.

It was an offensive performance that featured a remarkably high team hitting percentage, a stellar defensive showing from junior outside hitter Brett Wildman with six blocks and a perfect service reception by Penn State in the first match.

At the end of the series-opening match, Pavlik emphasized to his team how well it had played and made it clear it had nothing to be upset with from its performance.

“If anybody were to have walked out of that gym feeling badly about their perceived idea about their contribution, they were just flat out wrong,” Pavlik said.

In many ways, it was a great weekend for the team against the Pioneers. But now, the focus has shifted to George Mason and not allowing Penn State’s players’ heads to get too big.

“It's always tough to recover from success, just as much as it is to recover from setbacks,” Pavlik said.

The last time Penn State faced George Mason was for a pair of home matches at Rec Hall in late February. The Nittany Lions won both matches, taking the first one 3-1 and the latter 3-0.

While the blue and white sits in first place in the EIVA, it has not yet clinched the conference title with four matches to go.

Conference foe NJIT sits just two matches back of the Nittany Lions in the standings, and the Highlanders have four matches remaining themselves.

In order to win their matches against the Patriots, the Nittany Lions will strive to continue playing as they have all season long.

“They’re not looking at the scoreboard saying, ‘Oh, we got this point, this is now the score.’ They’re just continuing to play the game,” Pavlik said. “Whatever is next for them, whether that is first contact or whatever the case may be, they're staying in the moment and doing it well.”

Pavlik would like for his team to continue that mindset and also wants it to continue being flexible against George Mason’s dominant pin hitters.

“I think the other thing that is pretty well tuned is the interchangeability of parts,” Pavlik said. “No matter who is on the court, it didn't slow things down, and I think that hurt Sacred Heart in their focus, discipline and approach to getting to the team. It's very hard to play against.”

Having most recently downed the Patriots by a combined score of 6-1 in two series, Penn State knows it’s in for a fight against George Mason this weekend.

But to the Nittany Lions, this is just another weekend against a team looking to give them its best.

“We know they're going to be mad and come out and we know what they are going to have,” Pavlik said. “They do what they do and we do what we do.”