Penn State is looking to punch back this weekend.

After the Highlanders upset the Nittany Lions for the former’s first win against Penn State in 23 years on Feb. 14, the blue and white was knocked off its top spot and has been climbing its way back up the EIVA standings ever since.

It was a difficult loss for Penn State, but since then, it has been focusing on strengthening team communication and vigilance in anticipation of its next appearance against NJIT.

For coach Mark Pavlik, this weekend will be a much-awaited test to see how much his players have improved in the last month.

“Every time they get a chance to play the ball, whether it be a normal play or one that requires an athletic play where their speed, athleticism, and body control really come to the front, they are realizing that for that to happen — they cannot be thinking about what’s next,” Pavlik said. “They’ve got to be thinking about what’s now.”

In its last series against the Highlanders, Penn State’s defeat at the hands of NJIT came as quite the shock.

Already on a five-match winning streak and having defeated the Highlanders 3-1 in the first match, Penn State’s straight-set loss to NJIT in the series finale showcased weakness in the blue and white’s defense.

The Nittany Lions are prepared for their face-off against the Highlanders and believe they’re well-equipped with a plan to assert their dominance this time around.

“I think we are going to continue to do what we do,” Pavlik said. “We serve aggressively, we’re going to put them in positions where they become predictable, and then hopefully we can execute our part of the game from there with our blocking and our transitions.”

While Penn State has been looking to steadily improve for the past month and has vastly developed an overall defensive and offensive strategy, there are still some obstacles that stand in its way.

In the blue and white’s last match against NJIT, Highlanders Alvaro Gimeno and Julian Meissner were two large obstacles in particular with their match-changing performances.

Gimeno led scoring throughout all three sets of the game with 18 points and 16 kills, while Meissner scored 60% of NJIT’s service aces.

“[Gimeno] is a good player, we have to be aware of him,” Pavlik said. “We can’t just let him go off with an open net; our block has to be aware of it.”

These two NJIT offensive players, along with the rest of their team, put Penn State in a position to lose in straight sets.

If NJIT’s offense plays the same way it did in February, Pavlik sees his team facing challenges similar to that of the two teams’ last matchup.

“We know [Gimeno’s] going to get a ton of swings, we know [Meissner’s] going to get a ton of swings,” Pavlik said. “We know that when the pass is perfect, they are going to try to get everyone into the offense, so we can’t just sit on one person.”

In the month they have had to practice and re-establish themselves as an EIVA dominant force, the Nittany Lions have turned into a team of players who listen to one another and know how to benefit from each other’s strengths.

While Penn State struggled to maintain its composure in its first EIVA loss, the Nittany Lions now have experience from six other matches under their belt that bonded them and gave them a stronger team mentality.

And Pavlik sees that team mentality potentially resulting in more first moves for the blue and white.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for our passers to hang in there and be in the moment,” Pavlik said. “Nothing happens until you get a good first contact.”