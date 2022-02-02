To conclude a four-match road series, Penn State has left warmer climates and nonconference matchups 2,000 miles away in California.

Coach Mark Pavlik shared that the extensive travel over the last two weeks was possibly too big of a beast for his team to slay.

“I don’t think I put the team in a great situation,” Pavlik said. “We [have] crossed the country three times in eight days [where] we were to play four matches against quality teams.

“This is the first major trip that this team has been on since March of 2020. Friday night against Santa Barbara, we just looked like we hadn’t gotten off the plane yet.”

Yet despite the long journey and slow Friday start, Penn State was able to fight off jet lag and emerge victorious Saturday night against then-No. 3 Long Beach State.

“I think it shows that this team can adapt,” Pavlik said. “All in all, it was a positive experience for us.”

Since the team had back-to-back weekends playing in California, Pavlik said attending class was the main reason why the players traveled back to State College during the week.

Penn State has continued its spring semester with mostly in-person classes, so the team had little wiggle room to attend classes through Zoom.

However, Pavlik said he felt that had the university opted for virtual learning this semester, his team may have been able to stay in the Golden State for the week as opposed to making multiple cross-country excursions.

Following the second trip to California, sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu was named EIVA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Pavlik shared his pleasure with the young player’s leadership abilities but also credited the players who assisted his success.

“In order for Toby to be successful, two other things have to happen,” Pavlik said. “Our passers have to give the ball to Cole [Bogner], and Cole has to make some really good decisions and be consistent with location over the course of the match.

“Both of those things happened [Saturday night] — so a lot of credit to the passers and Cole. Toby did what [he] does with that long arm [and] that jump that he has.”

Between the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge and Battle of the Bigs, Penn State emerged on the weekends with just one lone win.

However, despite the struggles, Pavlik made learning from the experience a prevalent theme and stressed not dwelling on the past.

“Our ultimate goal is to win the EIVA [so] then we get to the NCAA [Tournament],” Pavlik said. “That’s why I’ve never celebrated, or have gotten too upset over a nonconference January [match] because for us it boils down to winning the EIVA.”

Saturday night, senior outside hitter Brett Wildman demonstrated dominant service from the back line and ended the night with four of his own aces.

Meanwhile, the rest of the blue and white only racked up two more service aces.

“[Wildman’s] been playing around with the versatility of his serve,” Pavlik said. “He’s trying to give us different looks [on the court] from left side, right side and in the middle. He’s trying to change rhythm a bit.”

Pavlik also pointed out Wildman’s ability to get the kill in a way other than finding the floor.

“I think he’s getting better going off the top of the block,” Pavlik said.

Penn State has also gotten an extra boost this season on the outside in addition to Wildman.

Junior outside hitter Gabe Hartke has recovered from an ankle injury that put him on the sidelines for the extent of last season.

“If Gabe’s ankle would’ve prevented him from ever playing again, he would’ve been on staff with us as I would have kept him around the team,” Pavlik said. “He is very emotionally grounded and does not get too high or too low.

“I think that was one of the important things for him coming back from the injury — he never let it get to him.”

Hartke redshirted his first year, and with his second year lost to injury, the 2022 season will be his first as a contributor.

“Gabe is really important to the mixture of this team, and we’re going to see him on the court for us at different times, probably in some different roles,” Pavlik said.

Despite the rollercoaster of a weekend for the blue and white, Pavlik knows the importance of recovery in all forms when it comes to post-match mindset.

“I am a firm believer that you have to recover from success as well as failure,” Pavlik said. “I think you just have to continue on the path that you have chosen.”