Composure is key.

When a team goes on a 12-match win streak, many people would expect the players to get in a little over their heads, but not Penn State.

The No. 2-ranked Nittany Lions were locked in throughout every moment of this win streak.

Coach Mark Pavlik said this Penn State team has consistently been composed all year round, throughout the ups and downs of the season.

“When you talk about composure, people automatically think when things are going against you,” Pavlik said. “I think composure is just as important when you’re doing everything right.”

The Nittany Lions have shown poise consistently throughout this hot streak, as they have only dropped a total of six sets during it.

With all of the great play throughout the past month-and-a-half, the blue and white has put itself in a favorable spot.

“We’re in a position where these guys have kind of grown into some of the things that we want to see done,” Pavlik said.

This composure translates over to the locker room as well, with the Nittany Lions' chemistry being at one of its best points throughout the whole season.

The streak has shown the group loves to play with each other and wants to compete in every match, Pavlik said.

One of the main keys of this season has been the leadership that every player has brought to the table.

Pavlik raved about the leadership that upperclassmen, such as senior outside hitter Brett Wildman, provide.

“It hasn’t been just this year. It was last year, too,” Pavlik said. “I think the efforts that the upperclassmen made last year, they know what they want the culture of this team to look like.”

Pavlik credited the upperclassmen’s leadership from last season, a year defined by the coronavirus.

The players have been able to shape up and make the younger members of the squad stronger, like sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu.

“Toby looks like he is a grizzled old second-year veteran now who isn’t trying to figure out how to fit into the team,” Pavlik said.

The leadership ability has enabled everyone on the roster to step up and have a strong voice.

Whether it’s someone who has a loud voice or a teammate that is a little quieter, nobody is afraid to step in and say something that will help, Pavlik said.

When you mix all of this together on a team that has won 12-straight matches, it’s a recipe for a team that’s going to win more.

In just a month’s time, the blue and white will head into postseason play where it will defend its conference title from last season.

It’s in the final weeks of the season where poise and consistency are most key.

As the season heads into its final stretch, the Nittany Lions are proving this more and more with their play on the court, and Pavlik sees it in his guys.

“This is a group that is in the gym [and they’re] so much fun to be in the gym with,” Pavlik said. “Doesn’t matter whether you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior — they’re fun.”

