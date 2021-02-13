Rec Hall continues to provide a friendly site for Penn State

The blue and white continued its home stand Saturday with its fifth straight match at home and first of two home games against NJIT.

The Nittany Lions have won every home match on the season and will soon go on their second road trip of the 2021 campaign.

Such was the case with the blue and white’s most recent match when Penn State won three out of four sets, 25-17, 25-17 and 25-21 only dropping the second set to the Highlanders 25-21.

Offense fires on all cylinders

The Nittany Lions demonstrated an impressive offensive attack against the Highlanders in every set.

The blue and white were communicating and accurate in its offensive strategy. Penn State recorded 46 kills and had a high hitting percentage of .424 as a team.

Although the offense faltered in the second set, the Nittany Lions came back to go on to win the rest of the sets.

The offense dominated after an anomaly performance last weekend against St. Francis when Penn State had to go the distance with five sets.

Nittany Lions’ defense dominates

Penn State also stepped up in terms of defense and dominated on this side of the ball as well.

The blue and white was able to keep the Highlanders from finding their rhythm and going on runs early on in the match.

The blue and white put up a large amount of blocks with nearly 10, as well as having a larger quantity of digs and receptions than usual.

It took a lot of mental toughness in this back and forth chess match after an off game last weekend against St. Francis, but Saturday’s version of the Nittany Lions stepped up and continued their dominant defensive attack.

New faces show up big

It took a team effort from Penn State’s front line to dominate NJIT’s front line.

The blue and white had a new face on their starter list for Saturday’s game in freshman outside hitter Michal Kowal. This was Kowal’s first game starting and he showed out. He had 14 kills with a .571 hitting percentage.

Freshman outside hitter Michael Valenzi also had another stellar performance with nine kills and a hitting percentage of .400.

Junior outside hitter Cal Fisher and junior middle blocker Canyon Tuman both had amazing games as well.

