Chemistry is defined as an interaction between people working together, specifically an effective interaction.

In sports, this applies to the relationship between teammates and coaches. It allows teams with subpar talent to compete with the best of the best, and no championship run is complete without it.

Repeated instances of team chemistry are seldom seen in the world of sports, especially at the collegiate level with athletes continually coming and going.

However, there will be an instance of repeated team chemistry during this volleyball season, as the No. 7-ranked Penn State men’s volleyball team returns its entire lineup from last season.

This squad’s chemistry has been built up over the course of the last few years with some newcomers along the way. Cole Bogner, Brett Wildman, Canyon Tuman, Will Bantle, Sam Marsh and Cal Fisher are all going into their senior year, having played with each other in all four years of their collegiate career.

“Our bond is as strong as it was when we first created it freshman year,” Fisher told The Daily Collegian. “One of the things that helped is that we all got experience that year.”

Five of those six players missed just three starts combined over the course of the 2021 season. Bantle appeared in all 26 matches but did not start since it is a common practice to substitute liberos into the match after it begins.

“These guys have had a major impact in the last three seasons going back to their freshman year,” coach Mark Pavlik told the Collegian. “I’m just really excited to keep that curve climbing next year.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

True freshman Michael Valenzi was a new face in the lineup last season, but it didn’t take long for him to bond with the team’s veterans.

“They always gave advice on things they had been through and always let us know we could ask questions,” Valenzi told the Collegian. “This allowed us to form a great bond between one another, which is why I believe we had an incredible team culture.”

Valenzi started 15 of the 17 matches he played en route to being named the EIVA Freshman of the Year and an All-EIVA second team nomination.

“Most teams might be a little nervous when they have a freshman in a starting role,” Fisher said. “But considering that most of the starting lineup did have experience playing as freshmen, we knew that he would play the key part that he did.”

Valenzi is far from the only Nittany Lion to obtain national recognition. Bogner is the reigning EIVA Player of the Year, while Wildman was recognized as an EIVA Co-Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.

Bantle, Bogner, Wildman and Fisher were also named to the All-EIVA first team with Marsh receiving an honorable mention. Those four first-teamers were also selected to participate in the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program.

Penn State’s team is as decorated as it gets, but the players and coaches don’t want to dwell on their past achievements. Instead, it’s all about looking to the future.

“I don't really want to look at the certain accolades as something to be set in stone,” Bogner told the Collegian. “You can always get better.”

The one accolade this squad hasn’t added to its resume is winning a national championship. The last time a national title was brought back to Happy Valley was in 2008.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

If there was ever a team primed to end the drought that's lasted for more than a decade, it’s this one. Each player and coach shared the same sentiment of keeping their eyes set on a championship.

“If you go back through the history of NCAA champions, you find that the vast majority of them have had the bulk of the starters together for at least two years,” Pavlik said. “I think that bodes well for us.”

As if the experience and the fire in this team’s eyes wasn’t enough to strike fear into opponents, fans will also be returning to the bleachers of Rec Hall for the first time in two years.

“For the EIVA final, we had a good amount of fans there, and it was awesome,” Bogner said. “Hopefully this upcoming year we’ll have more fans in attendance to bring good energy and good vibes.”

All of the pieces of the puzzle are falling into place for the Nittany Lions and their growing volleyball culture, Pavilk said.

“When you get a group of people together and you have a sincere belief, love and collaboration with each other, there is nothing you can’t overcome.”