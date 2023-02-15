After a reverse sweep against Saint Francis, No. 3 Penn State is hoping to continue its winning streak against Princeton for its first conference match of the season this weekend.

The Nittany Lions will face off against the Tigers on both Friday and Saturday due to the fact that there are only six teams in the EIVA, which increases the amount of conference matches those teams can play.

“I think we’re all looking forward to it,” coach Mark Pavlik said. “It starts the EIVA season for us… it’ll be a good EIVA match.”

Looking at the records of both teams, the blue and white has stayed strong at 9-1, and Princeton sits at 4-6 and unranked thus far.

However, last weekend’s clash against unranked Saint Francis proved that the outcome of a volleyball match isn’t entirely determined by record.

“The manner in which we intended to get [the win] wasn’t quite what we had in mind…The good thing is the way we responded to a different challenge,” Pavlik said. “No season do you ever go through saying, ‘Yep, that’s what we planned on doing. Yep, that’s the way it’s supposed to be,’ and I’m just really proud of the guys from top to bottom.”

Comparing the blue and white with the Tigers based on numbers, the teams are somewhat on par with each other. For example, Penn State has 480 kills, while Princeton has 427. Additionally, the Nittany Lions’ hitting percentage rests at .333 going into the weekend. The Tigers don’t have as consistent of a percentage, coming in at .239.

The blue and white leading the Tigers follows suit for the rest of the teams’ stats except for serving.

Princeton has fewer service errors than Penn State and more aces. Looking back at the hefty amount of service errors that the Nittany Lions dealt over the past weekend, it’s possible that this could happen again.

The blue and white has a significantly higher number of digs when comparing Princeton’s players to sophomore libero Ryan Merk with 72 and graduate student setter Cole Bogner with 70. The highest dig-earner for the Tigers is sophomore setter Henry Wedbush with 54 digs.

In terms of blocking, Penn State and Princeton are fairly equal in numbers, but one player shines above the rest. Penn State’s sophomore middle blocker Owen Rose has achieved 40 blocks this season compared to other players on both teams having block counts in the teens to mid-20s.

This lack of defensive strength from the Tigers may give the Nittany Lions their window of opportunity.

Individually, the blue and white has players who are statistically more consistent than those from Princeton.

The Tigers have a strong asset in junior outside hitter Ben Harington, who has racked up 150 kills in the season so far. Harrington has been carrying the team in terms of offensive attack.

Another Princeton player, sophomore right-side hitter Nyherowo Omene, has achieved 87 kills and is the highest block-earner on the team. These two have blown their teammates out of the water in terms of kills so far and will be players to look out for during the match.

In comparison, Penn State’s senior opposite hitter John Kerr has gained 107 kills in the season and has played in nine sets less than Princeton’s top two players. While he currently has the most kills for the Nittany Lions, the other top players on the team don’t tread far behind.

Outside of Harrington and Omene, most of the roster sits in the 30s in kills, while the blue and white has more depth with five players claiming 49 or more.

Last year, Penn State fell short to Princeton 3-2 in the EIVA Tournament semifinals. The Tigers had both a higher hitting percentage and more blocks than the Nittany Lions in that match.

If Princeton is bringing this power to the floor again, it would be important for the Nittany Lions to apply similar pressure defensively.

It may be a close match due to the unpredictability of what will happen once the two teams step onto the court, but it appears that Penn State has stronger and more dependable players who can carry the team to another victory.

