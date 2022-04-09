Senior Night took place Friday at Rec Hall where the Nittany Lions faced St. Francis Brooklyn, and after a 3-set sweep, the blue and white claimed its 17th win in a row to honor its fourth-year players

The match was a night to remember for Penn State seniors Will Bantle and Canyon Tuman who were recognized for their journey and accomplishments on and off of the court.

Before the match started, a dedication ceremony took place and both players were honored. Teammates, coaches, fans and family members celebrated the moment together.

Once the referee blew the whistle, Bantle and Tuman were ready to start the action in one of their final matches in Rec Hall.

Bantle, the libero, was the defensive leader of the match with a total of 10 digs and one assist. Bantle's defensive effort was one of the highlights of this match, and a reflection of what he has done throughout the entire season.

This year, Bantle beacamed the 10th Nittany Lion in the program history to break the 600 career dig mark in 93 career matches.

Last season, Banlte ranked No. 3 in the EIVA for total digs and in the digs per match as one of the top defensive specialists in the conference.

Tuman, was the other graduating senior that shined in Friday's match with a total of six kills, eight points and a hitting percentage of .875.

The Sewickley, Pennsylvania, native was the leader of the blue and white blocking barricade during senior night, notching three blocks total, one solo and two assisted.

Before Friday's match, Tuman reached 214 kills and 128 blocks throughout the span of his 65 career matches.

Senior night was an echo of what Bantle and Tuman already accomplished during the entirety of the season and their Penn State careers.

With just a few matches left before the EIVA and then NCAA Tournament start, the farewell countdown has begun and leaving on the right terms is the goal.

“I am just going to leave it all out there — leave with no regrets,” Bantle said.

Coach Mark Pavlik said he doesn't know where the time goes, and he touched on the “bittersweet” nature of watching each of his seniors grow up over the last four years.

Pavlik also said he gets joy from coaching them and just being around.

“You have them for a small amount of time, but you get to see them grow not just as athletes, but as people,” Pavlik said.

For Bantle, just being back in Rec Hall with the blue and white faithful was a standout part of his night.

He said one of the most memorable moments of his career was getting back to normal and playing in-person for the fans.

“A lot of crazy stuff happened during my career, being able to go out there for the fans is the best part at this point,” Bantle said.

After four years of playing alongside Bantle and Tuman, fellow senior Brett Wildman said it’s hard watching them go because they’ve grown so close that they’ve become brothers.

Wildman, who decided to use his fifth year of eligibility to remain in Happy Valley next season, said his teammates are like family.

“I can lean on them, and they can lean on me, in and outside of volleyball,” Wildman said.

