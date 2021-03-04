Halfway through the regular season, Penn State is shaping into a team that no EIVA opponent wants to face.

After coming into the 2021 campaign with little expectations for how conference play would look, the Nittany Lions have emerged victorious from every EIVA match except for one 3-0 loss to NJIT.

To find success in 2021, coach Mark Pavlik has turned to a cast of both under and upperclassmen for guidance in Penn State’s 10-2 start to the season.

“Nobody knew what the second semester was going to look like or whether we would be able to have any type of match,” Pavlik said. “We are just all so grateful to have this opportunity, and I get the sense that this team is not downplaying that at all.”

After having the 2020 season canceled 19 matches into the year, Pavlik said his players have responded by focusing on what they control: how they play.

“They want to make sure that anytime they play, they are putting their best foot forward,” Pavlik said. “So far, they’ve been able to do that.”

Flash forward to March and, with a 7-1 conference record, Penn State is tied for first place in the EIVA with the aforementioned Highlanders.

Statistically speaking, the blue and white leads the conference in service aces (60), assists (330), kills (346), digs (261) and points (452.0).

Penn State has already received five weekly EIVA Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week award nominations in junior Cal Fisher (offense), junior Sam Marsh (defense, twice), junior Cole Bogner (offense) and freshman Michael Valenzi (offense) since the season started.

For Pavlik, Bogner has provided a steady presence at the setter position.

“Cole has been making very good decisions recently, and our hitters are prepared to be as physical as appropriate,” Pavlik said. “There’s no reason why we can’t continue to play the game the way it should be played.”

Pavlik and his team are staying vigilant in their game prep as the season continues, but one lesson that has stood out has been the volatility of the sport across the country year in and year out.

“I don’t think that there has been a team that has gone undefeated an entire season since the 90’s, and that just speaks volumes about the week-to-week battles that you have to prepare for in volleyball,” Pavlik said.

The last Division I team to go undefeated and win an NCAA championship was UCLA, who took the crown in the 1984 season.

The blue and white exemplify this ideal of taking it one match at a time, which can be seen in its turnaround after falling in an upset sweep by NJIT that led to the start of the four-game winning streak Penn State is currently riding.

“The guys play one rally at a time, one contact at a time,” Pavlik said. “When it’s done, it's done. We move on to the next one.”

In terms of rallies, this team is no stranger to longer points and has had its fair share in the first half of the season.

For the blue and white, the long game is everything, and it all starts with offense. In its last match against George Mason, that was the main focus of the night.

“Offensively we spread the ball around and had contributions from everyone,” Pavlik said. “[Fisher] had a great match with his location, and our passers aided that by doing an admirable job getting the ball in a position where he can do with it what he does.”

Fisher, a junior outside and opposite hitter, is currently ranked first overall in kills (134), service aces (30), total attacks (300) and points (172.0) in the EIVA.

Fisher’s offensive game has helped the Nittany Lions win many of the rallies they have experienced so far along with Bogner’s contributions.

In the meantime, Penn State will host Charleston this Friday and Saturday. In this pair of matches, Pavlik would like to see his team not overlook the fourth-place Golden Eagles.

“We are looking to see where we can get better in the next couple of days in our gym and are looking forward to the challenge,” Pavlik said. “They are an up-and-coming program and are capable of putting together stretches of good volleyball. We are going to have our hands full.”