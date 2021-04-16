After completing its crusade of EIVA competition, Penn State is readying for the conference tournament set to be held on its home court at Rec Hall.

While the Nittany Lions could have many more matches to play before its regular season is officially deemed complete, the blue and white already has a hefty total of accolades to its name.

Penn State had six players receive All-EIVA recognition, as well as a plethora of weekly awards scattered throughout the 2021 campaign.

Although the blue and white is focusing on its training ahead of its first tournament matchup against the winner of Saint Francis and Charleston, coach Mark Pavlik’s squad already had an impressive regular season.

Behind the scenes, Pavlik has seen the effort his squad has put in to ensure the Nittany Lions would play up to their standards all year long.

“The work that nobody else sees, that’s my favorite part about watching them play,” Pavlik said. “The amount of effort they put into driving their culture as a team into something that is sustainable — it sets this program up for a continuation of their legacy.”

With a 16-2 conference mark, the Nittany Lions earned a regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the EIVA Tournament.

Over the course of the season, six Penn State players received weekly awards and two garnered yearly awards.

Junior libero Will Bantle, junior middle blocker Sam Marsh, junior outside hitter Brett Wildman and junior opposite hitter Cal Fisher all received offensive or defensive player of the week awards for their play.

This quartet of juniors has plenty of experience, and according to Pavlik, they each use these awards as inspiration to continue improving rather than let the acclaim get to their heads.

“No one is going to walk on the court, look at us and say: ‘Oh, well we can’t win against them.’ That’s not going to happen,” Pavlik said. “We walk out on the court, and we know that [the other team] wants to make the most of every match with the time that they are given."

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Meanwhile, junior setter Cole Bogner and freshman outside hitter Michael Valenzi, who were first and second team All-EIVA selections, respectively, comprise a pair of Penn State players who understand what is required of them for a Nittany Lion victory.

Bogner currently leads the EIVA with 674 assists and was named the EIVA Player of the Year, while Valenzi was named EIVA Freshman of the Year.

Despite there still being room for the aforementioned duo to improve, they have each shown growth as players over the course of the season while still impressing on assists and kills.

Both Bogner and Valenzi are talented athletes and per Pavlik, they represent everything the Nittany Lions have fought for this season.

“We know what it’s like to have half of a season taken away from you, and we knew this season was not going to be perfect,” Pavlik said. “We’re playing, and there’s nothing better for me than watching our team compete.”

Before EIVA conference play got underway, Penn State had the opportunity to play four matches against Ohio State, taking three while dropping one.

Following the sole loss to the Buckeyes, the blue and white rattled off five wins in a row before falling to NJIT. After this loss to the Highlanders, Penn State went on an 11-match win streak before falling to George Mason on April 3 for its third and final loss of the regular season.

In a year of uncertainty and countless fluctuations, Penn State has kept its cool and stayed focused on the internal aspects of its game rather than being too concerned with factors outside its control.

Taking every match presented to them as an opportunity to get better, the Nittany Lions made the most out of the regular season and are eager to keep what has already been one of the program’s best years of all time.

“I want the team to understand that what’s done is done, and just because you finished a season, it doesn’t mean you're going to be playing at that same level the next time you step onto the court,” Pavlik said. “The hard part is not over.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE