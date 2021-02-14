Penn State saw both its top spot in the EIVA and two decades of dominance over a familiar foe come to an end with one defeat.

The Nittany Lions’ 22-year winning streak over NJIT ended in an upset loss for the blue and white Sunday as the Highlanders prevailed in straight sets.

Penn State had won its previous five matches, including a four set victory over NJIT the night prior. But the Nittany Lions that dominated Saturday’s affair hardly resembled the ones that took the court Sunday.

Coach Mark Pavlik said his team was not prepared for the switch in playing styles by the Highlanders.

“They served us significantly tougher and we did not respond how we wanted to,” Pavlik said. “We gave them the opportunity to showcase their physicality and that they did.”

NJIT refused to let Penn State come out on top, gaining victory for the first time since 1998.

In previous years, the Highlanders did not matchup well with the Nittany Lions’ physicality. As such, the blue and white typically had little to no trouble at maintaining control in a given match.

But the 2021 version of the Highlanders posed a different kind of threat.

“There’s really no comparison, this is a team that has been put together by Danny Goncalves for the last three or four years that bears little to no resemblance to past teams,” Pavik said.

This quest for redemption by the Highlanders took the Nittany Lions by surprise and left their defense grappling for control.

“We’ve got to get used to just grinding things out,” Pavlik said. “They took the game from us.”

This first loss of the conference for Penn State is going to be put to use in practice and upcoming matches.

One member in today’s game who put up a strong fight against the Highlanders was junior opposite hitter Cal Fisher, who scored on nine out of 20 total attacks.

“We don’t want to hold our heads down on this one for too long, but we’re definitely going to remember it,” said Fisher. “The next time we face them we are going to be better than that.”

Fisher put up a strong fight but could not stack up to the defensive strategy employed by NJIT’s team tonight.

“NJIT is exactly what we thought they were,” Pavlik said. “They’re big boys. They can win. If they control the ball they’re going to take some good swings, and that was the story of the day.”

Another player who put his heart into defending the Nittany Lions’ title was junior libero Will Bantle, who managed 21 reception attempts with only three errors but still could not hold NJIT’s offense in check.

Bantle played an integral role in keeping the score tied up for the first and second set before things went south in the third set

“For two thirds of, certainly games one and two, I was really pleased with where we were at,” Pavlik said. “Then, it got away from us.”

Despite the loss, the Nittany Lions are sticking to the basics and keeping their minds focused on the next match.

“We didn’t get any of the easy points that we got last night through our serving game,” Pavlik said. “This is a great opportunity to really fully understand how important serving and passing is to the way we play.”

