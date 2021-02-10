Set to take on NJIT after two straight series sweeps, Penn State is fixated on its own side of the court.

Coach Mark Pavlik and his team are focused on scoring as many points as possible when they take on the Highlanders at home.

“We are going to have to be sharp with our offensive game, and to understand the weapons that they are going to bring to us will test us at all fronts,” Pavlik said.

After playing only two teams so far in 2021, this game will be a test of Penn State’s mental and physical strength.

In their most recent match against Saint Francis Saturday, the Nittany Lions almost lost to the team they won straight sets against just days before.

“It really boiled down to the fifth game and the team,” Pavlik said. “I was confident in the way the guys were playing, but it's about taking the opportunities given to them and using them to their advantage.”

In last Saturday’s case, the blue and white was flustered by the change in attack by Saint Francis and, despite winning, the struggle to cope left them overthinking and losing focus.

“You get a chance to take a route, but then it’s gone, what’s done is done and there's nothing you can do to change it but prepare for the next play,” Pavlik said.

This game day psychological test is nothing new to the Nittany Lions, as they have been working toward strengthening mentality and physicality alike.

“We have to throw out the negative doubts to focus on what they’re trained to do,” Pavlik said. “We’ve done great work with sports psychologists to figure out ways to reset and get back to doing what they are good at.”

If the Nittany Lions lose their focus in these upcoming matches and give NJIT the opening, there’s no doubt the Highlanders will take that inch and run a mile with it.

NJIT is currently 2-0 in EIVA play, as is Penn State, with a 2-2 overall record compared the blue and white’s 5-1 overall record.

“I think very simply these are going to be the two biggest matches of the year for us,” Pavlik said. “NJIT is a very physical team. If we give them the opportunity to get some good swings, they’re going to put the ball away.”

Despite Penn State’s long standing record of wins against NJIT, the Nittany Lions are not underestimating this year’s roster.

This match will definitely be a great matchup between two very competent teams, and whoever comes out on top will need to use every opportunity to win to its advantage.

“We are worried about our game and how we play it,” Pavlik said. “We know NJIT is a very physical team, and we know that we are also a very physical team, so right now it's about playing the game how it needs to be played.”