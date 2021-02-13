Penn State seems to have found a winning formula with its fifth victory in as many tries.

After a successful start to EIVA play that included a sweep of St. Francis, the Nittany Lions defeated NJIT to continue their dominance.

But the Highlanders did not make it easy for the blue and white as they won the second set and forced Penn State to re-evaluate its defensive strategy.

Coach Mark Pavlik and his team focused on staying in control on their side of the net rather than focusing on what the opposition was doing.

“We knew they wouldn’t go away, we just had to keep grinding it out,” Pavlik said. “We were fortunate enough to keep the ball alive on our side of the net.”

Despite a close win last week against St. Francis that required Penn State to go the distance before earning a five set victory, the Nittany Lions have stayed relatively even keeled.

“Teams are going to have those ups and downs,” Pavlik said. “It’s how they respond to the downs that really sets the tone for the rest of the year.”

Pavlk and his team have been working with sports psychologists to ensure that they do not make the same mistakes that they made against St. Francis.

“[Our sports psychologists] have helped facilitate conversations between the guys and help to answer any questions that any team, athletic or not, might need help with,” Pavlik said. “More than anything, I believe it's helped us with meaningful communication.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

What to watch in Penn State sports this weekend This weekend’s Penn State sports slate has the looks of a light one.

While the blue and white are doing everything they can to maintain their team bond on and off the court, this comes with some difficulty for the newer members of the roster.

“I think it is super cool seeing the psychology pay off in the games,” said Valenzi. “I see it as a huge advantage personally, especially because this is my first year and I am being put in certain situations I’ve never been in before.”

One performance from Saturday’s match that stood out was the dominant duo of freshmen Michael Valenzi and Michal Kowal. The two Michael’s conducted an offensive clinic of the Highlanders.

“[Kowal and Valenzi] took 36 swings and put away 23 balls,” Pavlik said. “For as aggressive as they were, they only made five hitting-errors and we’ll take that any day.”

Valenzi has started the last 6 matches while Kowal started for the first time in his Penn State career in Saturday’s match.

“I think one of the biggest tributes to why we do what we do, is Kowal stepping up and getting thrown into the starting lineup and how he responded to it, but most importantly, the team around him too,” Pavlik said.

After last week’s match resulted in a complete turnaround in attitude for St. Francs, the Nittany Lions are taking every precaution possible to ensure they are prepared for their second match against NJIT.

“We have a plan, but we will see what we have to do tomorrow,” Pavlik said. “If we pass the ball and serve the ball like we did today, it will put us in a good position.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE