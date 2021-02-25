Penn State needed a road trip to find its identity once again.

The Nittany Lions rebounded from their home series split against NJIT with strong performances against Sacred Heart last weekend, winning both road matches to sweep the Pioneers.

After developing a habit of dropping the second match of a series in the past few weeks, the blue and white found a way to win twice against Sacred Heart.

Coach Mark Pavlik never worried about his squad in the early stages of the season and wasn’t overly concerned with wins and losses.

“Game 2, there’s nothing magical about it and brings it to the guys’ attention and constantly reinforces it to be successful here,” Pavlik said.

The blue and white has tried to establish a team culture dependent on grinding through adversity this season.

Pavlik said he is happy with where his team is right now heading into its pair of home matches against George Mason.

“Establishing a solid culture within that team puts you on a great path to success,” Pavlik said. “People working together really can develop something that says here is what we are about.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men's volleyball takes aggressive approach in win against Sacred Heart After an upset loss to NJIT dropped Penn State’s EIVA ranking to No. 12, the Nittany Lions s…

With Pavlik’s team sitting at 8-2 on the season, the Nittany Lions are slotted at second place in the EIVA. Right ahead of the blue and white is first-place George Mason, who is 4-0 in conference play.

This weekend’s matches could prove pivotal down the line as Penn State vies for a conference crown.

“We are expecting a great set of matches with them, and hopefully this is a weekend where we are tested and we pass those tests,” Pavlik said.

Though Pavlik would like to see his team succeed against the Patriots, he is more focused on long term results rather than short term success.

“Culture goes a long way to saying ‘Hey, don't worry about the results, worry about the process,’” Pavlik said.

Pavlik does not want his team to be overly focused about a singular opponent, even if it is the one right above it in the EIVA standings. Instead, he wants his team to stay close and lean on one another for support.

“You’ve been through it all together, so yeah it's huge right now, especially in this day and age where there's a lot of instant gratification,” Pavlik said.

While Penn State would like to beat George Mason in their pair of matchups, Pavlik is focused on the team relying on one another and promoting the longstanding culture that has been instrumental to so many Nittany Lion teams.

Perhaps the most important key to success for Pavlik has been his team working together as one.

“This is what we value as a group, and we are going to make sure that each of us are going to be reaching for that singular goal.”