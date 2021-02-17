After facing little adversity during a five-match winning streak, Penn State endured its first loss since January against NJIT Sunday.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Highlanders the night before in convincing fashion. Similar to every other victory this season, Penn State relied on its passing and serving to find success.

But just 24 hours later, the blue and white struggled to stay competitive against NJIT as it was swept in straight sets.

Coming off a loss in its most recent match, Penn State is now slated to take on Sacred Heart for a pair of matches in an EIVA bout. Coach Mark Pavlik is confident his team will battle back against the Pioneers.

He believes the blue and white is a tough group that can flip the script and return to its winning ways.

“‘Resilience’ is the word that I would use,” Pavlik said during his weekly media availability. “I like the way that we are playing.”

Pavlik said he would like to see his squad do better at fighting through adversity. The blue and white struggled to do just that against NJIT, as it only recorded nine points in the final frame of a three-set loss to the Highlanders.

When both sides needed to dig deep, NJIT found answer after answer while Penn State didn’t. Moving forward, Pavlik would like to see his team be mentally tougher and isn’t concerned with other areas of his team’s game.

“We can face a team that believes in its physicality,” Pavlik said. “We've got to weather some storms.”

The Highlanders’ victory may have caught the Nittany Lions off guard, considering the blue and white had won all but one of the previous 46 matches played between the two schools entering Saturday’s match.

Now that NJIT is on Penn State’s radar, Pavlik said his team will need to be locked in to avoid another potential upset.

Pavlik would like to see the Nittany Lions stay focused as they move further into conference play and look to secure a regular season crown.

“We are just going to be plugging away,” Pavlik said.

So long as the Nittany Lions pass and serve as well as they did last Saturday against the Highlanders, the team should be in a much better position to avoid upsets like last Sunday’s.

Penn State will continue to intermix both under and upperclassmen as it searches for a consistent winning formula. The results have mostly been positive, as the Nittany Lions have six wins on the season against two losses.

In order to produce a successful full season in EIVA play, Pavlik said the steps the team has taken to come together as one will continue to be important.

“The culture of this team, they have worked really hard to make sure that everyone is included and no one is undervalued for what they can bring to the table,” Pavlik said. “That’s all of them. They really work to be in the aspect of understanding what it takes to be a good team.”