After coming off hard-fought back-to-back losses to kick off its West Coast road trip, No. 4 Penn State is looking to bounce back Friday night with its opening match in the Battle of the Bigs against UC Santa Barbara.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 3-1 loss to No. 2 UCLA last Saturday, where the offense got outclassed and lost the kill comparison 53-45. Penn State also saw its worst hitting percentage of the season in this match, recording a .155.

However, the blue and white defense, led by redshirt senior libero Will Bantle and senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher, showed great signs of strength throughout the whole match, recording 51 total digs while calculating 34 ties and 16 total lead changes.

Bantle led the Nittany Lions with a season-high 15 digs, marking him at a total of 39 digs so far this season.

Fisher was able to play both sides of the court as well, recording 16 kills against the Bruins, putting him at 76 total kills for the season on top of 11 digs.

Looking at UC Santa Barbara, it’s working with a 2-3 overall record on the season and coming off a 3-2 set victory against then-No. 4 Pepperdine.

Despite the victory, the Gauchos had a shaky offensive performance last Friday against Pepperdine, where they lost the kill comparison 59-43 and only hit .238.

Freshman opposite hitter Haotian Xia made his mark for the Gauchos, leading the team with 15 kills, while freshman setter Patrick Paragas shined as the main playmaker, recording 37 of UC Santa Barbara’s 41 total assists.

Just like the Nittany Lions, UC Santa Barbara showed a strong defensive presence, putting up a total of 28 block assists to go along with 32 digs.

Freshman middle blocker Donovan Todorov and freshman outside hitter Dayne Chalmers helped anchor the Gauchos’ defense. Todorov contributed nine block assists, with Chalmers chipping in 11 digs.

Following the Friday night match, the blue and white faces off against No. 3 Long Beach State on the tail end of back-to-back matches.

The Elbees are coming off of a 3-0 set victory against then-No. 9 Loyola Chicago last Saturday night.

Long Beach State showed out with a dominant offensive performance, stacking up 41 kills on a .515 hitting percentage, while playing close to flawless with only six total errors.

Freshman outside hitter Alex Nikolov and redshirt sophomore Aidan Knipe served as the main operators for the Long Beach offense, with Nikolov racking up 12 kills and Knipe dishing out 35 assists.

The Nittany Lions’ defense is in for a thrilling challenge against a potent offense like Long Beach.

The Elbee’s defense, on the other hand, helped show why Long Beach is now the current No. 3 team in the nation.

With a team total of 25 digs and six blocks, redshirt junior outside hitter Spencer Olivier helped anchor a defense that only allowed two-total lead changes and six tied scores against Loyola Chicago.

With two big matchups this weekend for the Nittany Lions, they will look to finish off their West Coast road trip on a high note.

One of the main keys for the Nittany Lions is to have their offense play the way it did in the first four matches of the season.

After coming off an all-around season-worst offensive performance against UCLA, winning the kill battle and having their hitting percentage return to the .300s can be a recipe for success, especially against a defense like the Elbee’s.

With all three of these teams showing strong play to start the season, the Battle of the Bigs should have immense entertainment value to offer for fans.

