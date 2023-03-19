In its first home match since Feb 18, the blue and white took care of its business by defeating its in-state rival Saint Francis 3-0.

Riding on a three-game winning streak, the Red Flash entered this match with a lot of momentum and looked for a potential upset.

“We all want to win,” coach Mike Rumbaugh said. “We played a team that might be number one in the country on Monday; it’s pretty awesome.”

Similar to the first meeting between the two programs, the Red Flash jumped off the bat and took the driver's seat in Set 1. The lead was once extended to six points after an ace from State College native Thomas Leahey.

The Nittany Lions whittled the gap but still found themselves trailing the whole set. The stalemate continued as Saint Francis hit the set point 24-22, looking comfortable to top on the first set.

However, Penn State held on, storming back to steal Set 1 with back-to-back aces from Toby Ezeonu.

This was not the first time the Nittany Lions combated adversity. Last week in Hawai’i, the team trailed early in the match, but eventually came back and upset the No. 1 team in the nation. Over a month ago, the blue and white completed a massive comeback after trailing the match 0-2 early to the Red Flash.

As a team consisting of many upper-class veterans, experience certainly helped the squad to remain poised.

“We’ve been in so many of these situations where we’ve been down by tons of points,” Brett Wildman said. “So probably a lot of it has to do with our experience on the court, and not really getting flustered in any situations with trusting what we do.”

That experience has given the Nittany Lions the edge this season, as the team played with heart and demonstrated its tenacity as one of the legit contenders in the nation.

In the middle of the second set, a powerful strike from the Red Flash penetrated the net, catapulting toward the sideline after it was touched by the Nittany Lions, looking like a point for the road team.

Graduate student setter Cole Bogner refused to give up as he sprinted across the net to make an incredible save. Despite the possession ending in an overturned call due to Bogner’s violation, the gritty efforts were still inspiring, and it lit up a scoring surge from Penn State to secure the second set.

It showed character and a team effort with staunch playmaking. Regardless of circumstances and opponents, the team has continued to move forward with its fortitude.

“When we get into a match, and things happen and the adrenaline’s flowing and the crowd’s behind you, all of sudden, that effort becomes amplified,” coach Mark Pavlik said. “It can carry through so I think those are the the two big things and these guys are real good at being who they are.”

Unlike the intensive battle in the first two sets, the Nittany Lions found their rhythm and blowed out their opponents in Set 3 to close the match strongly, getting hot on another winning streak after falling short to No. 3 UCLA.

With seven games remaining in the regular season, the team aims to rally with momentum and support each other to keep progressing with the intentionality of hard work.

“What are we in the gym for?” Pavlik said. “We want to see the practice of extreme effort.”

