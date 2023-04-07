For Penn State’s final road series of the regular season, the team traveled to Fairfax, Virginia, to compete against George Mason in another EIVA stretch for Friday and Saturday.

The blue and white won against the Patriots 3-0, showing its strong offensive power.

Every EIVA match that the Nittany Lions participated in this season resulted in a sweep, but coach Mark Pavlik made sure to not overlook the teams in the conference.

“If we don’t pay attention to them, we’re gonna get our butts kicked…the George Mason-Penn State men’s volleyball rivalry is a strong one,” Pavlik said. “Throw the records out. It’s gonna be two nights of some pretty good volleyball.”

From the beginning of the match, the two teams continued to match up in score, with the blue and white advancing by one and the Patriots answering to that immediately.

As George Mason was attempting to gain a further lead against Penn State, the Nittany Lions were fighting to match up to its two-point advantage with more attacks.

With the blue and white applying this pressure, it was able to take back its edge as well as a four-point lead which caused the Patriots to call two timeouts.

After the first timeout, graduate student outside hitter Brett Wildman served two consecutive aces, consequently bringing George Mason to its second timeout.

The set point was won by middle blocker Owen Rose.

After an initial hit made by Wildman, Patriot freshman setter Georgi Zahariev had the ball ricochet off of his arms and back over the net. Sophomore Rose quickly hit the ball back down, giving Penn State its first set win after a close beginning.

With this strength that the Nittany Lions exhibited by the end of the first set, they continued to bring that momentum into the second set.

However, George Mason was not going down without a fight. While the blue and white was still maintaining a consistent scoring pace, the Patriots were able to make progress and return to a neck-and-neck score.

After consistent back and forth, Penn State began to distance itself from George Mason by a great amount. After a four-point lead made by the Nittany Lions with successive point-scoring, the Patriots called their first timeout of the set.

This did not change much of the Patriots’ gameplay, however, as the blue and white kept scoring on them.

A service error made by Zahariev gave Penn State the second set win with the same score as the previous set, 25-20.

The third set showcased more of the skills the Nittany Lions possess as they had a significant lead, hoping to finish the game with a sweep.

One of the largest leads of the match occurred in this set, with a seven-point advantage by the halfway point.

This energy continued throughout the set. The blue and white rarely gave the Patriots a chance to score.

By the end of the match, junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu and graduate student setter Cole Bogner made a double block to secure the win for Penn State.

George Mason will be given the chance to redeem itself on Saturday at 5 p.m. for the second half of this weekend’s matches.

