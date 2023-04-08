Penn State met up with George Mason for the second day in a row, looking to repeat its success from the first match.

The Nittany Lions did just that, beating the Patriots 3-0 on the road to extend their winning streak.

The match began in a neck-to-neck fashion. Carrying the momentum of Senior Day, the Patriots ignited the home crowd with a couple of potent kills to keep the score tight.

However, Penn State remained in the driver’s seat to control a slim edge over its opponent thanks to its high-paced offense with a .556 hitting percentage. Graduate student opposite hitter Cal Fisher led a 3-0 scoring run to extend the gap before entering the media timeout up 15-11.

George Mason made an early rotation switch. Sophomore Troy McDonald came in to replace the starting setter, Georgi Zahariev, in an attempt to keep up with the Nittany Lions’ firepower.

The move did improve George Mason’s net efficiency, as the home team applied late pressure with a 3-0 scoring run, but it wasn't enough to help the Patriots storm back.

After racking up his seventh kill of the set, Fisher led the Nittany Lions to take Set 1 25-20 with a thunderous strike.

Unlike the intensity in Set 1, Penn State ran wild to start the second set and quickly built a 7-2 lead as blockers swarmed with ensuing kills and forced an early timeout from the Patriots.

With a valiant effort, Penn State kept its dominance after the timeout, enlarging the gap in front of the Patriots’ faithful. Despite holding a significant lead, the Nittany Lions still played gritty with solid digs and impressive defensive efforts, as the team already had 11 blocks and 20 digs in the middle of Set 2.

The set became a lopsided blowout as the Nittany Lions kept rolling at the net. George Mason never had a chance to make it competitive.

A strike from Michal Kowal penetrated the Patriots’ blockers and catapulted high toward the audience, clinching Set 2 25-17 in favor of Penn State.

Similar to the second set, the Nittany Lions jumped out of the gate with another quick scoring run, sustaining momentum with a 7-3 lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Patriots desperately tried to find some rhythm on offense to shorten the gap. Although a couple of kills brought some life to George Mason, the consistent scoring run from the blue and white proved to be too much for the home team.

The match was under control for the Nittany Lions, with a clear edge at the net battle. After a suffocating block from the sophomore middle blocker Owen Rose, Penn State took the largest lead of the set, 19-12.

Despite some late efforts from the Patriots to cut the deficit, Penn State was able to come out on top after a kill from Kowal, remaining undefeated in the conference play.

With the victory, the Nittany Lions are riding on a 25-game regular season winning streak in the EIVA, aiming to keep the streak alive with two remaining games against No. 11 Charleston next week.

