Penn State completed its series sweep of Charleston this weekend, but more importantly for the Nittany Lions, they remained atop the EIVA.

After suffering their first conference loss to NJIT in mid-February, the blue and white made it clear it wanted to focus on its own players rather than those on the other side of the net. Since that lone conference defeat, Penn State is undefeated.

For coach Mark Pavlik and his team, the third straight set victory in a row is not only an example of vigilance, but a sign of progress for a relatively young squad.

“What we expected from Charleston coming into match No. 2 was, ‘okay, we’ve seen it, there’s nothing different we should be worried about,” Pavlik said. “As they got on track with their offense, they stayed right there with us.”

Earlier in the season, the Nittany Lions would struggle in the second match of a weekend as their opponents acclimated to Penn State’s aggressive serves. Such was not the case against Charleston, despite the Golden Eagles’ best efforts at disturbing the peace on the blue and white’s side of the court.

Down by 15-10 and 18-13 in the third frame, the Nittany Lions pulled through for a miraculous recovery, winning the final set 25-23.

Penn State has thrived when faced with adversity recently. Saturday night’s match was no different as the blue and white managed to find a way to win another match.

“[Charleston] had a better opportunity to run their offense [Saturday] than they did [Friday], and defensively, I don’t think we were as strong,” Pavlik said.

While the Golden Eagles’ adjustments surprised Penn State at times, the Nittany Lions were never overwhelmed and maintained their poise.

Penn State’s mental fortitude on the court has continued to produce results. The blue and white are now 9-1 in conference play with five players having been named offensive or defensive players of the week.

For the Nittany Lions junior libero Will Bantle, Saturday night’s match was a strong test of his team's unity and communicative strength.

“Coming back from being down is always tough, but at times you’ve got to get your own points, you’ve got to get your own digs, you’ve got to be the aggressor,” Bantle said. “I think in the beginning, we were letting them be the aggressor.”

Despite winning three straight sets, Penn State did not transition to being the aggressor until the last handful of points in the final frame.

“We were forced to get aggressive, not only with our offense but also with our defense and with our serving,” Pavlik said. “I think when we put teams in trouble, it puts us in a better position.”

This change in attitude was necessary, as Charleston led 15-10 in that final frame.

This put the blue and white in a difficult position where changes were necessary if the Nittany Lions wanted to avoid breaking their sweep streak, as well as being forced to play additional volleyball.

“Being down in game three, to climb back in it and put ourselves in a position to win speaks volumes toward these guys and what they are able to do when they focus,” Pavlik said. “I think they carried it out well.”

Bantle hopes the Nittany Lions can learn a lesson from Saturday night’s match while not making such late heroics a regular occurrence.

“I thought we served really well, but I think we need to block balls better and we need to pick up some more balls,” Bantle said. “We need to make [the opposition] do things they aren’t comfortable with.”

