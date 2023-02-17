After a reverse sweep against Saint Francis last weekend, No. 3 Penn State returned home this weekend to face off against Princeton for its first EIVA match of the season.

The blue and white came out triumphant, securing a 3-0 victory over the visiting Tigers.

The beginning of the first set highlighted the Nittany Lions’ defense, with the first two points of the game made through a double block by sophomore middle blocker Owen Rose and graduate student opposite outside hitter Cal Fisher.

Leading the Tigers 10-4 at one point, the blue and white’s offense was also a force to be reckoned with. Junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu brought in three kills by the time Penn State had 12 points under its belt.

While Princeton was putting up a fight, it wasn’t enough to top the energy the Nittany Lions were dishing back. The Tigers may have finished with more kills compared to the blue and white, but Penn State blew them out of the water with its defense, specifically its blocks.

Closing out the first set with a score of 25-18, graduate student outside hitter Brett Wildman accomplished a service ace.

The second set started out similarly. The blue and white kept a decent lead against the Tigers and this continued throughout the course of the set.

By the first timeout of the set, Penn State was leading Princeton 9-2. It was evident that the momentum of their first set win was carrying over into the next set.

The Nittany Lions were not going to go out without a fight on Friday night. In efforts to keep the ball alive, Wildman leapt over the blue and white’s bench to the edge of the South Gym. While he was unsuccessful, the attack the blue and white had delivered was unparalleled.

Ezeonu said that, because Wildman is a leader for the team, having that energy is important for everyone.

“If one person has energy, I guess it kinda amplifies everyone else,” Ezeonu said. “So I guess it’s like a chain reaction, and it gets everybody hype and everybody plays well when you have energy.”

The Tigers were beginning to apply more pressure as the set carried on, but they were struggling to match up to what Penn State was accomplishing.

Heading towards the end of the second set, the scores were getting closer than they had been for the majority of the set, at 22-19. In the past, the Nittany Lions have had a history of choking towards the ends of sets, and this was looking to be the case once more. The score was nearly tied before the blue and white reached its set point.

After an attack error made by Ezeonu during Penn State’s matchpoint, the Nittany Lions had one more opportunity to win the set. Otherwise, Princeton would have the opportunity to swoop in and claim it.

In the final play of the set, Ezeonu was able to redeem himself from his previous error by closing it out with a kill assisted from graduate student setter Cole Bogner.

Opening the third set, the scores between the teams were becoming increasingly closer. While the blue and white had been able to consistently avoid tying up with the Tigers, they had tied twice before either team hit 10 points.

Princeton was beginning to deliver power the audience hadn’t seen from it yet.

Head Coach Mark Pavlik credited his team with their ability to combat this strength.

“I thought our passers did a very credible job of battling some very tough servers from the Tigers and I thought our servers came up big as we just used them to kind of gain separation,” Pavlik said.

Penn State had yet to give Princeton the lead by the first timeout, but there were multiple instances of the team cutting it close.

In an energetic rally, the ball ended up ricocheting off of the ceiling and the Nittany Lions were able to maintain the control of the game and win that point for the team. With a matchup consisting of two strong forces in collegiate men’s volleyball, rallies like those are inevitable and invigorating for the crowd to watch.

Towards the end of the third set, the blue and white were beginning to bring back the lead that it had been able to hold down for the majority of the match.

The matchpoint of the game was won by a kill made by junior outside hitter Michal Kowal, who was assisted by Bogner.

Following the match, Princeton coach Sam Shweisky expressed disappointment after defeating Penn State last year in the EIVA tournament.

“We got 24 hours to come back and have another opportunity,” Shweisky said. “Hats off to them, they played a great game, and we’re gonna see what we can do to come back tomorrow and compete again.”

Penn State will be going against the Tigers tomorrow for a second game in Rec Hall at 7 p.m.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men's volleyball holds its ground in most recent AVCA poll After defeating Saint Francis in a reverse sweep on Saturday, Penn State remained at No. 3 i…