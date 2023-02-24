After a double-win weekend against Princeton for its first EIVA matchups of the season, Penn State faced off with NJIT for its second EIVA opponent so far.

The Nittany Lions traveled to Newark, New Jersey, this week in hopes of making Friday’s game their sixth consecutive win. The blue and white won in straight sets, downing the Highlanders 3-0.

The first few plays of the opening set saw the Highlanders making a quick advantage with two kills and a service ace back to back. Penn State wasted no time to catch up and gain the lead, earning four points consecutively.

After these strong openings by both teams, the scores remained close for a decent amount of the first half of the set, with each team only ever getting a couple of points ahead of the other.

NJIT’s defense looked to be in top shape for the night, with junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu looking to score four separate times in the same rally and the Highlanders fighting him off until his final attempt.

When games are back and forth, the Nittany Lions typically allow the opposing team to stay close in score until the final few plays. This time, however, the blue and white was able to maintain a solid distance which is crucial for allowing leeway in case service errors or other mistakes occur.

Thanks to its lead, Penn State was able to secure the first set win with a score of 25-20 thanks to a kill made by Ezeonu.

Going into the second set, the Nittany Lions made sure to utilize the same momentum they had at the end of the first set by giving themselves a six-point advantage against the Highlanders right off the bat.

However, NJIT made efforts to get back on the board, with the score being separated by one point at one point in the game. After a slow start for the Highlanders, they were beginning to make a comeback.

Despite their valiant efforts, the Highlanders were able to secure a lead against the blue and white only once in this set.

The blue and white did not have as decent of a lead going into the end of this set as it did for the first set. NJIT was able to keep up with Penn State although it wasn’t able to take the lead in the set until it mattered most.

When the Nittany Lions were leading 24-20, the Highlanders were able to retaliate and add four points to their score. With the blue and white fighting to solidify the second set win, NJIT was making it increasingly more difficult for it to succeed.

Penn State graduate student outside hitter Cal Fisher was able to deliver a service ace and service error following that, making the score 26-26. This was an unexpected nail-biting end to the second set, which seemed like it was going to go to the Nittany Lions for the duration of it.

With the blue and white in the lead at 27-26, junior outside hitter Michal Kowal served an ace giving Penn State its second set win.

Once again, the Nittany Lions used the energy they had from the second set into the third as they were able to bring the score to 7-3 by the first timeout of the set made by the Highlanders.

The blue and white continued with this lead, with a one-point difference being the closest the two teams were to each other for the first half of the set.

As the set continued, NJIT was able to close the gap of Penn State’s lead more consistently compared to the beginning of it, leading viewers to wonder if this would be a close ending like the previous set.

The Highlanders were able to tie up the score at 20, but it was challenged to see who touched the ball last between Kowal and NJIT graduate student setter Roque Nido. In the end, the referees ruled that the Highlanders touched it last and the score was altered to 21-19.

Viewers in the audience began booing after the call was made.

Following this, the Nittany Lions continued to rack up points in hopes of a sweep against the Highlanders for the first matchup of the weekend.

The blue and white were able to reach set point while NJIT was at 22 points, but then a kill made by Nido brought the set to 24-23.

However, adding onto his 10 kills, Fisher added one more onto his total for the night, securing Penn State the overall win for Friday’s match against the Highlanders.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE