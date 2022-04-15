Penn State took the road Friday in hopes of taking its 19th consecutive win in the final matchup of the regular season against Charleston.

Dropping their first set in six matches, the Nittany Lions clinched an unbeaten EIVA record with their 19th win on the bounce against Charleston on Friday.

The first set started off with potent offensive showings from both sides of the court early. Penn State ended the frame victorious, riding Cole Bogner’s 15 kills and three service aces to a 25-18 set win.

To start the second frame, coach Mark Pavlik’s team only managed to maintain a small lead at 16-14 in the first half of the set.

However, Charleston couldn’t keep up with the blue and white, and Penn State won the set 25-21 after a Brett Wildman block.

The story was different in the third set, Charleston being the ones to take an early 4-7 lead thanks to their far more offensive and defensive frame.

The Golden Eagles won the set 25-15 after scoring seven points in a row and earning tallies on attack errors from the Penn State offensive line.

The Nittany Lions stormed back after dropping its first set in nearly a month. Penn State managed to secure a 25-11 win in the fourth frame to take the match on an emphatic note.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s match.

Clinching a perfect regular season

For the first time since 2015, Penn State ended the EIVA regular season undefeated.

Despite rolling through its East Coast competition, the blue and white still sit behind No. 1 UCLA in the AVCA Coaches Poll at the conclusion of the regular-season slate.

The EIVA Tournament will take place next week, starting Thursday at 7 pm at Rec Hall where the Nittany Lions hope to continue their winning streak in the postseason.

High-octane offensive

The Nittany Lions ended the match with a hitting percentage of .303 while the Golden Eagles ended with a .237.

It was an aggressive match for both sides of the court, and the Golden Eagles became the first team to win a set against Penn State since March 18 when Princeton also took set No. 3 in a 3-1 win for Pavlik and company..

Penn State scored a total of 45 kills, 11 blocks, and it was Brett Wildman who took the reins offensively with 12 kills on a .370 hitting percentage.

Dropping Set 3

During the entirety of the game Penn State committed a total of 13 service errors, 14 attack errors and three reception errors against the Golden Eagles.

However, it was in the third set where The Nittany Lions’ mistakes played a huge role, losing to Charleston 15-25. The blue and white committed a total of three service errors and eight attack errors in the frame

In addition, Penn State had a hitting percentage of .036 compared to the Golden Eagles respectable .444 percentage to earn a rare set win over the blue and white.

