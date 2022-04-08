On a heartfelt Senior Night in Happy Valley, Penn State took care of business in its penultimate regular-season home outing.

To open its weekend slate of games in Rec Hall, the No. 3 Nittany Lions marched their way to a 3-0 victory against St. Francis Brooklyn, completing a season sweep.

Before the initial whistle sounded, Penn State took the time to recognize the accomplishments of libero Will Bantle and middle blocker Canyon Tuman, a pair of seniors who spent the entirety of their collegiate careers donning the blue and white.

The ceremony seemingly set the tone for the rest of the night, as Penn State cruised to a dominant 15-5 advantage in the beginning of the initial frame, largely thanks to a handful of blistering serves.

The Nittany Lions continued to pile on after mounting the lead, keeping St. Francis Brooklyn out of rhythm in a 25-12 first-set victory.

The intensity hit the roof in the following set, with both teams exchanging high-effort plays in a 5-5 start.

The Nittany Lions took a 6-5 lead on a kill by Tuman — a lead that would go untested for the remainder of the set — but they would never lead by more than five points in a narrow 25-21 victory.

The third and final set got off to a similar start, but St. Francis Brooklyn ultimately dug its own grave with a handful of service errors that made the difference in a 25-17 defeat.

Too hot to handle

The fiery serving ability of the Nittany Lions continues to be one of their most lethal qualities heading into the postseason.

St. Francis Brooklyn had its work cut out against senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher, who recorded four service aces on the night, with three of those coming in the first set.

Sophomore outside hitter Michael Valenzi also joined Fisher on the stat sheet, recording two of the team’s nine total aces.

Penn State put the pressure on St. Francis Brooklyn to make plays on its serves from the very start, which effectively kept the Terriers’ offense off balance.

Strong senior sendoff

The presences of Bantle and Tuman were felt on the court all night, as both seniors played a key role in the Nittany Lions’ victory.

Bantle’s high-intensity playstyle was in full force on Friday, flying around the court for a team-high 10 digs. Meanwhile, Tuman made the most of his teammate’s work on the defensive end of the floor, notching six kills.

With only three guaranteed games remaining in their collegiate careers, the Nittany Lions will look to extend their seniors’ time in Happy Valley as long as possible this postseason.

Undefeated EIVA season in reach

Friday night’s victory extended the Nittany Lions’ win streak to 17 games, as well as a perfect conference record of 14-0.

With just a pair of games remaining in the regular season, both against conference rivals, Penn State is inching closer and closer to having its name etched in the EIVA record books.

The next challenger to the Nittany Lions’ perfect EIVA record will be NJIT on Saturday, followed by a season-finale matchup on the road against Charleston.

