The night looked darkest for Penn State as it appeared to be headed for a flight home to University Park without a win in its four match stretch and a loss to the hands of Long Beach State.

But the blue and white managed to bounce back in a big way against the Elbees by snapping the home team’s unbeaten start to the season in a 3-2 win on sets.

The Nittany Lions started out strong in the first set, going on a 3-0 scoring run to put them up 6-2 and cause Long Beach State to call timeout.

The set remained close between the two teams for much of the first set, with there being a combined 8 ties. The Nittany Lions went on a 3-0 scoring run late in the set, tying the match at 24, before Long Beach closed out the set 27-25.

The second set started out in favor of Penn State, with the Nittany Lions getting out to an early 7-4 lead and then going on a 3-0 scoring run to put them up 13-8.

Sophomore outside hitter Michael Valenzi was able to close out a strong second set for the Nittany Lions with a kill assisted by senior setter Cole Bogner, giving Penn State the 25-21 set victory.

The Elbees started off the third set on fire, going on a 6-0 scoring run to get out to an early 7-3 lead. It was all Long Beach State for most of the third set, with the Elbees recording 13 kills and getting the 25-20 set victory.

The Nittany Lions showed life in the fourth set. Penn State stayed on top for much of the set, clinging to a 19-18 lead late in the set. Blue and white eventually won the set 25-23 to take the match to a fifth frame.

In the most crucial set of the night, Ezeonu was unstoppable. The sophomore middle blocker willed his team to the victory taking credit for the final three points to take the set 15-11.

Long Beach State’s Nikolov shines

Long Beach State’s freshman outside hitter Alex Nikolov was able to show out against the Nittany Lions Saturday night.

Nikolov finished the evening with 23 kills on a .250 hitting percentage. The 23 kills were his second-highest mark for the season, as he reached his season-high of 24 kills Friday night against Ohio State.

Nikolov showed why he has been consistently a main contributor to the Elbee’s offense all season long with his performance against the Nittany Lions.

Errorless Ezeonu

When Penn State needed him most, Ezeonu came up huge to snap Penn State’s three match losing streak and end Long Beach State’s perfect start to the 2022 season.

The middle blocker put up a .941 hitting percentage and a new career high of 16 kills to power his side past the Elbees.

All night Long Beach State looked for an answer to the North Brunswick, New Jersey, native’s prowess, but everything Ezeonu touched turned to gold Saturday night.

Three points away from coming up with the winning set, Ezeonu put up a key block, a kill to reach match point and another block to propel the blue and white past the Elbees in five sets.

Big comeback win

After things weren’t looking so hot for the Nittany Lions, they were able to dig themselves out of a hole to take away a victory after an overall lackluster showing in its trip to California.

After taking the fourth set 25-23 to tie the match at two sets apiece, blue and white were able to carry their confidence throughout the fifth and final set.

This comeback was a huge boost for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions can return to Happy Valley for a two match homestand riding a sense of optimism from a victory over the Elbees.

