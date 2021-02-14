A day after defeating NJIT in four sets, Penn State saw its four-match winning streak come to a close.

The Nittany Lions lost in straight sets (25-21, 25-21, 25-9) to the Highlanders Sunday afternoon as the blue and white dropped to 3-1 in conference play.

After a statement victory Saturday, the Nittany Lions were not ready for the Highlanders’ firepower throughout the match.

The last time NJIT defeated Penn State was Feb. 9, 1998. With the upset win, the Highlanders slid into a tie with Penn State atop the EIVA standings.

Improved serving a lone bright spot

An impressive performance by Cal Fisher led to nine kills and a hitting percentage of .3 in his solo attempt to thwart the Highlanders.

Penn State managed to keep its service errors down to a combined 13 between Saturday and Sunday.

Although the Nittany Lions put up a strong fight behind the line, their efficient serving was not enough to guide the blue and white to another win.

NJIT was unrelenting

In an attempt to redeem themselves of a multitude of losses over the past two decades, the Highlanders did not ease up at any point during the match.

The blue and white were pushed into a difficult spot by NJIT from which it could not emerge.

Falling behind by two sets, Penn State hardly put up a fight in the third and NJIT made the Nittany Lions pay with their largest point differential in a set all season.

Penn State could not keep up

After falling behind by two sets, Penn State could not take control of the court and relinquished control of the court to NJIT.

Two players who stooed out for the blue and white in the defeat were Michal Kowal and Fisher. The duo attempted a combined 38 attacks, but it was not enough for the Nittany Lions’ to shake free from the Highlanders’ dominance.

Penn State seemed to fall apart in the third set as it struggled to put points on the scoreboard. Ultimately, NJIT won the final frame by a whopping 16 points and embarrassed the Nittany Lions on their home court.

