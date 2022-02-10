Guess who’s back?

After suffering a trio of losses on the West Coast, Penn State is currently riding a three-match win streak and coming off a two-match homestand, as it prepared to go on a short New England road trip this weekend.

The Nittany Lions start this back-to-back road stretch with a visit to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to go up against Harvard on Friday.

Penn State is coming off a commanding 3-0 match victory over George Mason, where the offense shined the whole match.

The Nittany Lions took the kill comparison 46-19 against the Patriots, while recording a hitting percentage of .379.

Reigning EIVA Offensive Player of the Week and senior outside hitter Brett Wildman continued his dominant season, putting up 17 kills to put him at 117 total on the season so far.

The blue and white showed off its playmaking ability, putting up 43 assists, including 38 from senior setter Cole Bogner.

Sophomore outside hitter Michael Valenzi contributed one of his best performances of the season, racking up a season-high five service aces.

With the defense stepping up for key stops throughout the match, the victory was an all-around performance for the Nittany Lions last Saturday.

A defense anchored by redshirt senior libero Will Bantle, who tallied a team-best nine digs, carded 32 digs as opposed to the Patriots’ 24.

The most impressive part of this defense, though, was holding George Mason to a .119 hitting percentage and only 19 kills.

Looking over at Harvard, it’s coming off a 3-1 match loss to Purdue-Fort Wayne, putting itself at 2-4 on the season so far.

Even though the Crimson won the kill comparison 43-41 and had 11 service aces, the offense had a pretty inefficient notching only .147 hitting percentage.

Senior outside hitter Eric Li had a strong showing for the Crimson offense with 11 kills and three service aces.

The Crimson defense had an up-and-down performance against Purdue.

Though it was able to limit Purdue’s kills, Harvard still surrendered a hitting percentage of .318, specifically a .412 hitting percentage in the first set.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Senior libero Jason Shen proved himself as the leader of the defense, giving Harvard 11 digs, while Li also helped out on the defensive end with seven digs.

The Nittany Lions move onto Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon, as they match up against the Pioneers in Fairfield, Connecticut.

The Pioneers are coming off of a 3-1 match loss to Purdue-Fort Wayne as well.

Despite the loss, the Pioneers lost a close battle, as three of the four sets were decided by four points or less.

The Pioneer offense barely got outplayed, as it dropped the kill comparison 48-45.

Sacred Heart’s playmaking also wasn’t up to the level of Purdue Fort Wayne, as the Mastodons put 45 assists compared to the Pioneers’ 39.

However, the glaring statistic on the stat sheet for the Pioneers was their .165 hitting percentage.

The Nittany Lions main worry on the Pioneer offense should fall onto sophomore outside hitter Patrick Mucherino, as he put up 17 kills against Purdue-Fort Wayne and has put up over 10 kills in all four matches he’s played in.

When it comes to the defensive side of the match, the Pioneers showed signs of struggle there too.

One of the key faults on the defensive side for the Pioneers was giving up 11 service aces against Purdue-Fort Wayne, something Penn State will certainly look to exploit.

Sophomore outside hitter Mark Berry looks to help anchor the Pioneer defense again, as he dropped a season-high 12 digs against the Mastodons. Senior outside hitter Ife Loverton also contributed four blocks on defense as well.

However, even though the Nittany Lions are riding a three-match win streak, coach Mark Pavlik isn’t viewing it as a confidence boost for the team, but rather, the squad showing its capabilities.

“I think it's a realization of when we play the way we’re capable of, we’re going to cause any team’s issues,” Pavlik said. “It also points out that whenever we can control what we can control, we put ourselves in a pretty good position going into matches.”

Pavlik also praised the team's leadership as it’s helped get the Nittany Lions out of tough situations all season long.

“To keep that same mentality when you’re down and things get tough,” Pavlik said, “I think it’s a real special attribute.”