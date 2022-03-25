It was all gas and no brakes for Penn State in its return to Rec Hall.

After returning from last week’s road trip, the Nittany Lions took down Harvard in a 3-0 set sweep Friday night.

Consecutive aces by senior Sam Marsh during a 3-0 run propelled the Nittany Lions to a 25-12 first-set victory, a frame that saw Penn State outscore the Crimson 11-4 to close it out.

A crucial second set got off to a back-and-forth start, with both teams exchanging blows throughout.

Three kills by Kade McGovern allowed Harvard to jump out to an early 7-6 lead, but Penn State righted the ship and set the tone on defense to take the frame 25-17.

The following set began in similar fashion, with Harvard putting up a valiant effort in an attempt to force a fourth frame.

However, in similar fashion to the previous set, Penn State slammed on the pedal to shut the door.

Harvard came within one point of tying Penn State at 20 points apiece, but a Michael Valenzi kill quickly silenced the Crimson.

The blue and white closed out a sweep over Harvard with a 25-20 win in the third and final set of the night.

Here are the takeaways from Friday’s match.

Offensive efficiency leads the way

The Nittany Lions played a clean offensive game from start to finish, minimizing mistakes and maximizing scoring opportunities.

Penn State ended the night with an astounding 0.537 hitting percentage, while outpacing Harvard in kills 41-23.

Sophomore Michael Valenzi shone bright under the lights of Rec Hall, leading the offense with 10 kills.

Defense stands strong

A common theme throughout this match was the dominant defensive play by the Nittany Lions, a unit that has remained steady throughout the 2022 campaign.

Entering the match, opponents held a suffocating .116 hitting percentage against the blue and white. The Crimson didn’t fare any better on Friday, finishing the night striking just 14.3% on hitting.

The Nittany Lions collected a total of 15 blocks to go along with 21 digs. Penn State was led by Brett Wildman’s five digs on the defensive end.

Extending the streak

Coming off of a 3-0 road win against George Mason on Sunday, Penn State extended its win streak to 14 games on Friday to kick off a pair of weekend matchups.

With the victory, the Nittany Lions are now a perfect 11-0 in EIVA play, moving their overall record to 18-3.

Penn State will look to keep its clean conference record against Sacred Heart on Saturday at Rec Hall, after sweeping the Pioneers earlier this season on the road.

