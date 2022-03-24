Penn State achieved its 13th win on the bounce Sunday.

Now, the Nittany Lions are looking for wins No. 14 and 15 going into this weekend against Harvard and Sacred Heart.

Penn State is coming off of a 3-0 win against George Mason with its ninth sweep in 13 games. Having played the Patriots twice in 2022, the Nittany Lions completed a 2-0 season sweep against the team.

The blue and white’s defense was dominant, only allowing its opposition a .116 hitting percentage. The Nittany Lions recorded 14 blocks, seven from Sam Marsh and Toby Ezeonu.

Offensively, Penn State recorded 33 kills — nine from outside hitter Brett Wildman and eight from Cal Fisher. Wildman also led in aces from the service line with four.

Senior setter Cole Bogner set the team up with easy points, recording 27 assists.

Harvard is coming into Friday’s rematch against Penn State after a 3-1 win over Sacred Heart, improving the Crimson’s record to 8-8.

Harvard’s offense was dominant in the first and fourth set, posting .500 and .526 hitting percentages, respectively.

The Crimson recorded a season-high 55 kills, 14 of them coming from Ethan Smith and Campbell Schoenfield.

Defensively, the Crimson recorded eight blocks and 32 digs.

One of the keys for Penn State going into Friday is stifling Harvard’s attack. The Nittany Lions limited the Crimson’s offense to 33 kills in the teams’ first matchup on Feb. 11.

The match ended with a 3-0 sweep by the Nittany Lions, but the Crimson made it as close as 17-17 in the first and third set and 18-17 in the second set.

The blue and white defense will have to contain Schoenfield, who had 10 kills in the first matchup.

Along with the seniors, Pavlik said the younger players attaining a leadership role has played a big role and should carry over.

“I think from what I heard from the guys is that everybody is,” Pavlik said. “All of the second-year guys are starting to throw their two cents in.”

Even the “quiet personalities” like Ezeonu are starting to speak up and the players around him back up the sophomore middle blocker, Pavlik said.

Sacred Heart heads to Happy Valley seeking its own rematch Saturday having just ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 3-1 victory against Eastern Nazarene to improve its record to 7-11.

Sacred Heart was dominant defensively, holding the Lions to a .090 hitting percentage in Fairfield, Connecticut. The Pioneers recorded 14 blocks, six each from Patrick Mucherino and Aaron Peterson.

On the offensive side, Mucherino led in aces with seven of the team’s 10. The Pioneers also recorded 52 kills, 15 of them being from outside hitter Mark Berry.

The Pioneers will likely hope for a better offensive performance in their second matchup against the Nittany Lions.

In the teams’ first meeting in February, Penn State limited Sacred Heart to a season-low 23 kills and a .039 hitting percentage.

The blue and white’s best defensive set came in a strong opening 25-13 frame. Penn State held the Pioneers to a -.043 hitting percentage and six kills.

A bright spot for Sacred Heart in the first matchup was Mucherino, who recorded eight kills. Penn State’s defense will look to contain him Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will attempt to keep the hot streak going into the final stretch of the season, but Pavlik heaped praises on his squad ahead of its weekend matchups.

“This team is so consistently composed,” Pavlik said. “This group loves to play together, they love to compete and they love to play as a group.”