Cal Fisher and Will Bantle both received national weekly awards after Penn State's series against George Mason last weekend.

A junior opposite hitter, Fisher was named National Off the Block Opposite of the Week after a stellar pair of matches where he totaled 32 kills, a .355 hitting percentage and six service aces.

Bantle, a junior libero, returned to State College with 24 total digs between the two matches and six assists in Saturday's alone to win EIVA Defensive Player of the Week.

Fisher and Bantle were integral to the Nittany Lions' 3-0 win on Friday and helped push the Patriots to the brink in a 3-2 loss on Saturday.

