After Penn State closed out two consecutive sweeps of Grand Canyon last Thursday and Saturday, one Nittany Lion garnered national recognition for his performance.

Senior setter Cole Bogner was named national setter of the week by Off the Block after recording 72 assists, four aces and six digs in the victories over the Antelopes.

Cole Bogner is the @offtheblock11 national setter of the week after his performance this past weekend against GCU!🔘 72 assists, .386 Team H%🔘 4 aces, 6 digs🔘 PSU hitting .404 through 4 matches#WeAre pic.twitter.com/are0YtG8Dt — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) January 17, 2022

The Nittany Lions hit extremely well in the two contests finishing .386 hitting percentage much to the credit of Bogner setting up his teammates.

The blue and white return to the court Friday to take on USC in the opening match of the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men's volleyball relies on consistent mentality for dominant offense Penn State was able to complete a series sweep against Grand Canyon with a 3-0 set victory S…