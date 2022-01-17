Cole Bogner, CA #2

Penn State's Cole Bogner (6) during an NCAA Tournament matchup with Lewis. The Nittany Lions were swept in the second round matchup by the Flyers on May 4, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

After Penn State closed out two consecutive sweeps of Grand Canyon last Thursday and Saturday, one Nittany Lion garnered national recognition for his performance.

Senior setter Cole Bogner was named national setter of the week by Off the Block after recording 72 assists, four aces and six digs in the victories over the Antelopes.

The Nittany Lions hit extremely well in the two contests finishing .386 hitting percentage much to the credit of Bogner setting up his teammates.

The blue and white return to the court Friday to take on USC in the opening match of the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge.

