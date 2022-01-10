After Penn State's season-opening sweep of BYU, one Nittany Lion earned national recognition Monday.

Senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher was named national opposite hitter of the week by Off the Block after totaling 15 kills and eight service aces in the blue and white’s two victories over the Cougars.

Fisher recorded a match-high six service aces in the Nittany Lions’ second victory over BYU last Saturday.

Penn State returns to the court this Thursday and Saturday for a pair of battles with No. 9 Grand Canyon at Rec Hall.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE