Penn State celebrates after a kill, during Penn State men's volleyball's match vs. Princeton at Rec Hall on Friday Feb. 4, 2022.

Penn State’s hot regular-season run is beginning to garner national attention.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 1 by Off the Block for the first time in program history Tuesday morning. The blue and white is off to a 15-3 start, including an 8-0 mark in conference play.

Additionally, the blue and white took the No. 2 spot in the AVCA's national poll just behind UCLA (13-3). 

Penn State has won 11 straight matches and last fell to UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 28. The Nittany Lions will be back in action Friday at Princeton.

