Riding an eight-match win streak into this weekend, No. 4 Penn State gets ready to kick off its weekend with a match against Charleston on Friday night in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions are coming off their toughest in-conference matchup of the season so far, beating NJIT in a thrilling five-set match.

Penn State showed some vulnerability in its last match, dropping the very first set to start things off and ending the Nittany Lions’ streak of 20-straight sets.

The Nittany Lion offense cooled off immensely Saturday night as well, as it dropped close to every major offensive statistic against the Highlanders.

Penn State lost the kill comparison 54-47 while racking up one of its worst hitting percentages of the season so far at .150.

The Highlanders showed better chemistry than Penn State as well, winning the assist battle 53-46.

Senior outside hitter Brett Wildman delivered another strong performance to help cover for Penn State’s deficiencies, leading the team with 15 kills, while running mate senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher contributed four service aces.

Senior setter Cole Bogner tallied 42 total assists on the match, as well.

Even though the defense gave up 54 kills to the Highlanders, the Nittany Lions anchored down when it really mattered, blocking 15 shots and only allowing two lead changes between the second and third set.

Sophomore middle blocker Toby Ezeonu continued his breakout season, leading the Nittany Lions with seven blocks on the evening.

Despite all of the struggles, the Nittany Lions still found a way to finish on top after a back-and-forth fifth set.

Charleston is working with a 5-5 overall record on the season but fell to 2-4 in conference play, as the Golden Eagles lost to Sacred Heart 3-2.

Despite the tough loss, the Golden Eagles outplayed Sacred Heart in close to every statistical category, both offensively and defensively.

The Golden Eagles took the kill comparison 56-49 while racking up six service aces on the night.

While recording a .252 hitting percentage hindered the Golden Eagles, they still took the assist battle 54-46.

The Nittany Lions’ main defensive focus on Friday will be senior outside hitter Lachlan Bray, leading Charleston last match with 19 kills and on the season with 86.

The battle of the playmakers will be a good one to watch in this match as well, as senior setter Diego Villafane is coming off his best performance of the season with 48 assists against Sacred Heart.

The Golden Eagles' defense proved its strength as well this past weekend, blocking nine shots and holding Sacred Heart to a .214 hitting percentage.

Villafane helped anchor the defense for Charleston, as he put up a team-high 12 digs. Bray also stepped up on the defensive end as well, as the Australian native put up a season-high three blocks.

