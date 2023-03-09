After these two teams faced off in early February this season for the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge, the outcome of Thursday’s match was going to be interesting.

When UCLA traveled to University Park to compete against Penn State, the Bruins fell 3-1.

Since the Nittany Lions are currently No. 3 in the AVCA Coaches Poll with UCLA at No. 2, this would be a huge win for the blue and white.

Penn State came back from two sets down to force a fifth set, but the Bruins were able to stave off the Nittany Lions 3-2.

The matchup between two of the nation’s juggernauts lived up to the hype in the first set, as the Nittany Lions and the Bruins went back-and-forth throughout.

After a service ace from UCLA’s Merrick McHenry put his team in front 20-18, Penn State coach Mark Pavlick looked to regroup with a timeout.

The break did little to stop the Bruin onslaught, however, as UCLA pulled away for a 25-20 win in the first set.

Penn State continued to look jetlagged in the second set, and the Bruins poured on the kills.

Sophomore outside hitter Ido David was particularly deadly, leading the team with 21 kills.. Coming into Thursday night, David was averaging over 14 kills per match, and the Nittany Lions did little to stop the red-hot hitter in Honolulu.

After trailing by as much as 13-6, the blue and white staged a rally to make the second set competitive. A big part of this was capitalizing on mistakes, as 11 of Penn State’s points in that set came off of Bruin errors.

Even with its sloppy play, UCLA held on to win Set 2 25-22, putting the Nittany Lions on the brink of a sweep.

By the third set, Penn State was making great efforts to keep space between it and UCLA. Compared to the last two sets, with both teams either being close in score or the Bruins keeping the distance, the Nittany Lions were pushing to not have the match be a shutout.

At the beginning of the set, the blue and white had scored five consecutive points on UCLA. This set the standard for how they were planning on playing the rest of the set.

After this scoring, UCLA called its first timeout, potentially worried about this change in attitude that it was seeing from Penn State’s playing.

From there, the Nittany Lions continued to maintain their lead, never reaching a tied score during the duration of the set.

Top players for the Bruins, like David and junior outside hitter Ethan Champlin, did their best to slow the blue and white down, but Penn State was looking stronger than ever going into the final stretch.

With a kill from senior opposite hitter John Kerr to close out the set, UCLA was only able to garner 16 points.

Kerr continued to bring this strength into the fourth set, as he brought in the first two points for the Nittany Lions. Following this, graduate student outside hitter Brett Wildman redeemed his set-opening service error for a service ace that the Bruins’ Champlin attempted to play.

Bringing in the same energy from the third set, the blue and white kept pushing to have a sizable lead against UCLA. However, by the first timeout made by Penn State, the Bruins were beginning to retaliate against the strength the Nittany Lions dished out.

Following the timeout, the blue and white was able to distance itself from UCLA consistently, although there was more back and forth action compared to the last set.

A service ace made by redshirt senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher brought Penn State to its set point. After this, the set was won by the Nittany Lions thanks to a kill brought by Fisher.

With the score being tied at 2-2, this match was coming down to the wire.

Both teams were bringing all that they had in pursuit of the win, resulting in equal scoring from both sides.

Once the Bruins had a two-point advantage over Penn State, the Nittany Lions called the first timeout of the set. After the timeout, UCLA scored two more times, causing the blue and white to call another timeout.

If Penn State continued this trend, it would have to say goodbye to the chance of beating the Bruins for the second time this season.

While efforts were made with kills by Wildman and junior outside hitter Will Kuhns, UCLA won the match with a close final set score of 15-10.

The Nittany Lions will be going against Hawaii for the second match of the Outrigger Challenge.

