After claiming the EIVA regular season title for the third consecutive season, Penn State looked to close out its year on a high note against conference foe Charleston.

Coming into the game having ​​won 26 straight EIVA regular season matches, Penn State looked to continue its reign of dominance over the conference in a highly anticipated matchup.

The Nittany Lions looked to be caught in a deadlock with the Golden Eagles for most of the first set, experiencing 19 ties throughout the set. With the score remaining close for a while, the blue and white was able to fall back on their patented dominant net play to push it over the hump.

The match continued to go back and forth, with each team claiming the lead multiple times throughout the set, but service errors gave the Nittany Lions their opportunity.

Charleston, leading 23-22, gave up back-to-back service errors allowing the blue and white to reclaim its lead at 24-23

With the set on the line Penn State was able to claim the first set 25-23 on a patent Cal Fisher Kill with the assist coming from Senior Cole Bogner. With this kill, Fisher took one step closer to reaching the 1,000 Kill Mark.

Once the offensive onslaught from the Nittany Lions got started, the Golden Eagles didn't seem to have any response. The blue and white continued its offensive showcase, outscoring Charleston 15-8 on kills with a .448 hitting percentage along the way.

Despite having trouble handling the Nittany Lions’ offensive attack, Charleston was able to keep the set close, capitalizing off eight Second set service errors. Even with these critical mistakes made by the Nittany Lions, they were still able to take the second set 25-19.

Heading into the third set, Charleston needed to get momentum turning its way, but Penn State Continued to keep its foot on the gas. The Nittany Lions jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead capitalizing off five Golden Eagle errors.

The Golden Eagles were able to battle back from this early deficit, bringing the score within eight with a kill by Suetonis Harris.

As previously stated, the dominant net play was the divider between these two competitors, and this became evident as the third set progressed. To close out the match, the blue and white claimed its final six points of the match with five kills and one ace.

Throughout the season, the Nittany Lions have continued to rely on some familiar faces to help lead the team to success.

Michal Kowal and Cal Fisher led the Nittany Lions with a team-high 11 kills each. Junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu helped boost the team's productivity accounting for eight kills of his own.

The game seemed one-sided throughout most of it, and the stats helped prove this. The Nittany Lions outscored the Golden Eagles on kills 43-27 with a .369 hitting percentage compared to the .191 hitting percentage of Charleston.

Once again, Penn State recovered from another slow start relying on its dominant front line to help make up for it. Despite the agony of tonight's defeat for Charleston, the Golden Eagles will get an opportunity to get on back from their conference rival Saturday at 4 p.m.

