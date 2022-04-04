Following its 3-0 victory Saturday evening against Saint Francis University, No. 3 Penn State has officially repeated as EIVA regular-season champions.

By earning this title, the Nittany Lions are now set to host the EIVA Tournament on their home court at Rec Hall.

Penn State has shown dominance throughout the whole 2022 campaign, earning a perfect 13-0 record against conference opponents, while having numerous players charting near the top or at the top of many major statistical categories in the EIVA.

The blue and white as a team finished near the top for most major statistical team categories, specifically recording the best team hitting percentage in the EIVA and currently sitting at No. 1 for service aces as a team.

For much of the season, the Nittany Lions dominated the conference’s weekly awards on defense and offense. Most recently, senior outside hitter Brett Wildman was named Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

When it comes to the main factors of the standout season so far for the Nittany Lions, coach Mark Pavlik pointed toward the team’s work as a unit.

“I think it’s been the collective effort of the team to drive the culture and make sure nobody took for granted who we’re playing,” Pavlik said. “Just to keep everyone in the same direction, I think that’s gonna be the thing nobody ever sees outside of those in the gym.”

But it’s not just on the court, Pavlik also stressed the importance of his team’s focus on the culture that allows it to balance their season with school work and outside commitments.

While becoming regular-season champions is a great feat for any team, the Nittany Lions remain focused as they prepare for the EIVA Tournament and a potential berth in the NCAA Tournament.

“We’ve got three more matches to make sure we follow through with everything that we’ve set out to do,” Pavlik said. “I’m very confident in their desire to be where they are and how to get to where they want to be.”

Pavlik said this is a group that he doesn’t have to worry about when it comes to taking days off. The Nittany Lions have it in their DNA to stay locked in and keep sticking to what they’ve been doing and what’s gotten them this far already.

Pavlik also stressed even though there are only three matches left: “This is not the time to take a day off.”

Don’t expect any major changes in the Nittany Lion lineup, as Pavlik said, despite already clinching the title, these last few games can present opportunities they might not be as familiar with.

“I think we’re gonna have the opportunity to get some guys in, but like any other game, it’s its own personality,” Pavlik said. “Sometimes it’s more important to keep guys in that particular situation because we hadn’t seen it before and say, ‘Alright, let’s work our way through it.’”

After falling in the quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions find themselves more motivated and hungry to avenge their loss and come back even stronger.

“I think the next step is winning the EIVA Tournament that will get us into NCAA’s where I think the curiosity we have now is, ‘OK. We’re back. We’ve all been there, done that,’’’ Pavlik said.

“What does it look like with the team we have this year, and I think everybody’s looking forward to it.”

