After a successful weekend against USC and UCLA last weekend, hopes were looking high for No. 3 Penn State to continue on its winning streak.

This week, the Nittany Lions traveled for the first time in almost three weeks to Loretto, Pennsylvania, to face unranked Saint Francis.

The Red Flash came to play on their home court, but it wasn’t enough, as the blue and white stormed back from two sets down to win 3-2.

In the first set, a lot of back and forth was seen between the teams. The outside hitters on both teams were delivering a powerful punch, which the defenses had a difficult time going against.

Service errors were equally made by the teams as well, with the Nittany Lions having a couple more than the Red Flash, so these two were looking to be fairly equivalent in terms of their play by the middle of the first set.

After being neck and neck for the majority of the set, Saint Francis unleashed a strength that wasn’t seen before and pushed ahead of Penn State.

Heading toward the end of the first set, the blue and white called its second timeout when it trailed 19-17. The Red Flash were able to consistently keep at least a two-point lead against Penn State with the first set win on the horizon.

By the match point of the set, with the score being 24-21 for Saint Francis, a challenge was made by the Nittany Lions in hopes that the lead the Red Flash had on them would lessen. The point, however, remained with Saint Francis.

The first set concluded with an attack error made by graduate student opposite hitter Cal Fisher, and the win for that went to the Red Flash, who hadn’t won a set against the blue and white in over two years.

Going into the second set, Penn State suffered from back-to-back service errors, which were an issue for it in the opening set as well. However, the Nittany Lions were able to take some power back and gained a consistent two-point advantage against Saint Francis following the errors.

The Nittany Lions were able to carry that momentum during the set, but the service errors made by them were holding the team back from keeping a larger lead against the Red Flash. The blue and white continued this strength for most of this set.

After trailing behind Penn State for most of the set, Saint Francis switched it up and gained the lead late in the second via unforeseen circumstances.

The end of the second set showcased what had been an issue for the Nittany Lions for the majority of the game. Junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu served the ball into the net, giving the Red Flash the second set win.

Going into the third set, the blue and white started off with a significant lead, building a five-point advantage off the bat.

Penn State was also changing up its recurring players during this set. Senior opposite hitter John Kerr had yet to see action during this matchup, but he was brought out by the third set in hopes for a different outcome.

The Nittany Lions were able to maintain this lead for the majority of the third set, but Saint Francis caught up from the five-point lead the blue and white previously had. The two teams tied once at 14 points, but other than that, Penn State kept its lead.

Thanks to this consistency of their playing, the Nittany Lions stayed in the lead for the rest of the set. An out of play serve made by Saint Francis’ sophomore outside hitter Andrew Deardorff brought the blue and white its first win of the match.

This set was the first one where Penn State wasn’t leading in service errors, with it having two compared to the Red Flash’s six. This proved to be a great improvement to the Nittany Lions’ overall gameplay.

The fourth set opened up with two back-to-back service aces by graduate student middle blocker Sam Marsh. Then, two kills were made by Kerr who has proven to be a helpful asset to the blue and white’s fight to victory.

This was a lot of the same play that the audience had seen for most of the game, with each team gaining a lead, tying and falling a bit short to the other.

One of the top point-earners on Saint Francis’ team, Deardorff, injured his ankle mid-set. The Red Flash were going to have to make adjustments to their team in order to secure the final one.

The fourth set’s ending was an incredibly close one. While the blue and white was trying for its match point, Saint Francis was able to bring the score to 24-23, showing it wasn’t going to give up yet.

Ezeonu made a kill from graduate student setter Cole Bogner, scoring Penn State its second set win and overall tie of the game. This last match was going to decide it all.

Carrying on from the last set, the Nittany Lions kept that energy and quickly gained a lead over the Red Flash.

By the first timeout, the blue and white were already at seven points, and only 15 points are needed to win the fifth set compared to the rest of the sets.

Penn State continued with this lead throughout the fifth set and only made it a wider distance between it and Saint Francis.

In the end, the game was won with a kill made by Kerr set by Bogner. After a slow beginning, the Nittany Lions were able to bounce back and win those three consecutive sets to secure the overall win.

The blue and white will be returning home next weekend as it will compete against Princeton on Friday and Saturday for its first conference play of the season.

