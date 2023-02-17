For the first time this season, Penn State took on an EIVA opponent on Friday night in Rec Hall’s South Gym.

While starting EIVA play with a win is important no matter what, there may have been some extra fuel added to the fire against Princeton, which came into the match with a 4-6 record.

The last time the two squads met, the Tigers pulled off an upset in the 2022 EIVA Tournament semifinal, defeating the blue and white in five sets.

It was a heartbreaker for Penn State. Not only did it eliminate the team from the tournament, but it snapped a 19-match win streak and was the team’s first home loss all season.

“We love it. It’s a rivalry, and it’s a family,” Princeton coach Sam Shweisky said of playing the Nittany Lions.

Now into fresh waters 11 matches into the 2023 season, the Nittany Lions took care of business this time with a sweep over the Tigers. It was the team’s third sweep of the season.

While last season’s EIVA semifinal match was a back-and-forth, five-set heartstopper, Friday’s match went just three sets.

Set 1 saw Penn State rack up five aces and six blocks, dominating both the serving game and the net defensively to set the tone early on.

“I thought our servers came up big. We used them to gain separation,” Penn State coach Mark Pavlik said.

The blue and white had an advantage throughout the match in those two areas, with nine more aces than the Tigers and an 8-6 advantage in the blocks column. Graduate student outside hitter Brett Wildman led the way with his four aces.

Shweisky said he noticed the sharpness of Penn State’s serve compared to the Tigers’.

“This is a very tough serving team. They see that level of serve pressure every day,” he said.

Princeton sophomore setter Henry Wedbush said the biggest difference he saw from the Tigers compared to last season’s postseason match was bringing energy early.

“We just didn’t have that same off-the-jump aggression tonight,” he said.

The last two sets had more back-and-forth action, but both times, Penn State pulled through late.

Junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu put up 11 kills on a .529 hitting percentage in the match, while sophomore middle blocker Owen Rose made his impact up the middle with six blocks.

Ezeonu said that despite losing to Princeton in last season’s tournament, he doesn’t think about the past when it comes to volleyball.

“For me, I just keep moving forward,” he said. “I just try to get better every match I play.”

The Nittany Lions are now 33-3 all time against Princeton when playing at home in Rec Hall.

Despite the loss, Shweisky noted his appreciation for playing in Happy Valley.

“I love playing at Penn State,” he said. “It’s a treat and a pleasure for us to come out here and compete against these guys.”

While it remains to be seen how this year’s EIVA Tournament plays out, this weekend’s matches could be a preview of another postseason meeting between these two teams.

Penn State moved to 10-1 with the victory, while Princeton fell to 4-7.

The blue and white is off to its best start to a season since 2013, where it also went 10-1 through its first 11 matches and wound up with a 23-8 record.

The Nittany Lions and the Tigers will play again on at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Rec Hall.

“We got 24 hours to come back with another opportunity, but hats off to them. They played a great game and we want to see what we can do to come back tomorrow and compete again,” Shweisky said.

