The regular season is soon coming to a close.

Just four matches remain for Penn State before the annual EIVA Tournament. Two of those matches will be this weekend against an EIVA opponent, George Mason, in Fairfax, Virginia.

At 7 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday, the 20-3 Nittany Lions will line up against the 10-12 Patriots.

Last weekend, Penn State made quick work of Harvard twice. In sweeps on both Friday and Saturday, the blue and white’s serving game couldn’t be stopped, totaling 19 aces across the two matches.

Coach Mark Pavlik said his biggest positive from the weekend was the team’s mindset.

“I liked how patient we were,” Pavlik said. “I think that was the main thing — that resilience, the patience, the focus that we had.”

As the season spirals to a close, Penn State continues to rely on its veteran players to lead the team.

Opposite hitter Cal Fisher, who’s in his fifth year with the Nittany Lions, is the current team leader in points per set, kills per set and aces while maintaining a .340 hitting percentage.

Despite missing the first seven matches of the season due to injury, Fisher has continually found ways to dominate each match.

“Fish is rounding into shape. I think he’s starting to look like he looked at the end of last year for us, so the knee and the elbow are back to normal,” Pavlik said.

Pavlik also mentioned graduate student Brett Wildman as another upperclassman who’s getting better as the season goes along, recalling the outside hitter’s ace that won Set 2 for Penn State on Saturday against Harvard.

“That’s the hardest ball I’ve ever seen him serve,” Pavlik said. “He’s starting to get back into the old ‘see ball, hit ball,’ ‘be a monster’ type of thing.”

Traveling to play George Mason this weekend, the Nittany Lions’ undefeated record in conference matches will be tested once again.

The Patriots are coming off a sweep over Princeton on Saturday. Despite a 10-12 record, Pavlik said it would be a big mistake to overlook the talent and experience of George Mason.

“They’ve played good teams, and they’re learning from that,” Pavlik said. “If we look at [George] Mason as not giving us good competition, we’re gonna get our butts kicked.”

George Mason has taken on some tough competition throughout the year, including No. 2 UCLA, No. 4 Long Beach State and No. 6 Grand Canyon.

Offensively, the Patriots have been led by the trio of junior Omar Hoyos, redshirt freshman Liam French and redshirt junior Jack Bolz, all of whom have 200-plus kills on the season.

In the EIVA, George Mason ranks second in total points, third in blocks and third in aces. In all three categories, the Patriots trail Penn State.

If the Nittany Lions come out of the weekend still unbeaten in conference play, their chances of a No. 1 seed in the upcoming EIVA Tournament will only be higher.

Right now, Penn State has a slim lead in the EIVA standings, up on No. 14 Charleston by just one match. The two teams will meet next weekend to close out the regular season.

The blue and white technically hasn’t lost a road match this season. Two of its three losses have come at home, and the last was at a neutral site in Honolulu against UCLA.

For the last time in the 2023 regular season, the Nittany Lions will pack their bags for some road volleyball.

“We’re gonna play against [George] Mason in a hostile crowd. The George Mason-Penn State men’s volleyball rivalry is a strong one,” Pavlik said. “Throw the records out, it’s going to be two nights of some pretty good volleyball.”

